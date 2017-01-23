Vaisala Oyj: Vaisala to Donate C-Band Radar to Colorado State University

From the American Meteorological Society's Annual Meeting, Vaisala, the global leader in environmental and industrial measurement, announced today that it is donating a brand new, C-band radar to Colorado State University (CSU).



Vaisala's C-band radar uses dual polarization to locate precipitation, calculate its motion, intensity, and determine the type of precipitation. Much smaller and easier-to-deploy than other radars, the C-band radar will afford CSU researchers and students the opportunity to further explore pursuits around extreme weather in places they have not been able to make measurements before due to transportability. The new radar will enable significant research for both CSU and the broader atmospheric science community.



"Vaisala is committed to the advancement of environmental measurement especially in the weather domain," said Vaisala CEO Kjell Forsén. "We highly respect the efforts and achievements of CSU's faculty and students, and are pleased to contribute a C-band weather radar to support the world-class research going on there taking the art of weather radars into yet unseen levels of performance and significance".



"Vaisala and CSU have a long, successful history together, and as a fellow member of the atmospheric science community in Colorado, we are very proud to donate the C-band radar to CSU," said Vaisala Inc. President and CSU alumnus Scott Sternberg. "It's an extremely natural fit for Vaisala and will only enhance the important work we are all working to achieve."



The state-of-the-art C-band radar donation is a unique and significant gift to CSU, as the equipment is being developed specifically for the university, unlike traditional collegiate gifts that are typically donated only after initial use.



"On behalf of CSU and our students, we are very grateful for Vaisala's donation, as access to the radar offers the ability to run various experiments at different locations around the globe - an important advantage for students," said Professor Chandra. "Due to its smaller size, the radar can travel with us to international areas where we haven't been able to bring radars to before, opening important possibilities to measure weather-related phenomena in new locations. It's an exciting opportunity to teach our students and further our research."



