NEC/Netcracker's Master Transport SDN Controller and Hybrid Operations Management Solutions Receive Distinguished Awards by Leading Industry Media

NEC Corporation and Netcracker Technology announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has awarded them with two distinct 2016 Product of the Year Awards for their SDN and NFV solutions. NEC/Netcracker's Master Transport SDN Controller won TMC's 2016 SDN Product of the Year Award and their Hybrid Operations Management (HOM) solution received the 2016 NFV Product of the Year Award.

"Recognizing leaders advancing the SDN and NFV market, TMC is proud to announce NEC/Netcracker as the recipient of our 2016 SDN Product of the Year Award and 2016 NFV Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO at TMC. "NEC/Netcracker's SDN/NFV solutions continue to demonstrate innovation and these awards exemplify how NEC and Netcracker are helping service providers seamlessly transition to virtualized technologies."

NEC/Netcracker's Master Transport SDN Controller enables service providers to centralize network management and provide multivendor interworking across multiple domains. The Hybrid Operations Management (HOM) solution, part of the NEC/Netcracker Agile Virtualization Platform and Practice (AVP), helps service providers operationalize NFV by enabling end-to-end orchestration and filling the gaps in legacy BSS and OSS.

"We are honored to be recognized by TMC for our leadership in virtualization solutions," said Joanna Larivee, Senior Marketing Director at Netcracker. "This recognition is a testament to our dedication to helping our customers future-proof their networks."

Drawing upon cloud and virtualization, two of the most powerful trends in computing, NFV promises to deliver new levels of flexibility, efficiency and agility to service providers. Similarly, SDN architecture is having a profound impact on the IT and telecom industries and, as this technology continues to grow in popularity, the SDN and NFV Product of the Year Awards recognize companies that are leading the way creating best-in-class SDN/NFV architecture and applications.

For more information about NEC/Netcracker SDN/NFV Solutions, please visit: www.netcracker.com/products/solutions/sdn-nfv/

