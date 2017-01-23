According to the latest procurement market intelligence report from Technavio, the global market for document management and storage servicesis expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% over the next five years due to an increase in data governance regulations and the growing need to cut storage costs.

The research report titled 'Global Document Management and Storage Services: Procurement Intelligence Report 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of category spend, best procurement practices and cost saving opportunities, aimed at helping organizations achieve superior business performance. The report also provides insights on pricing, supplier positioning and top companies, enabling sourcing professionals to improve their competitive advantage through procurement excellence.

"During the forecast period, the global document management and storage services market will be driven by rapidly changing laws and regulations governing document management that result in increased complexities," says lead Technavio procurement expert Angad Singh for category spend intelligence. "Also, increasing adoption of Big Data analytics to manage growing volumes of data and the growing need for sustainable offices are factors that are likely to influence the market," adds Angad.

Cost Saving Opportunities in the Document Management and Storage Services Market

The adoption of various cost-optimization levers helps buyers of document management and storage services realize direct cost savings and enhance category management and value benefits (including reduced procurement complexities).

Technavio procurement experts have segmented the cost saving opportunities in the document management and storage services market into the following value-enhancement opportunities:

Adoption of technology

Supplier Competition

Adoption of negotiation strategies

Optimization of procurement practices

Bundling of services

Adoption of technology saving aspects

Adoption of technologies such as barcode scanners and tracking systems along with hybrid cloud storage and proprietary software tools can help reduce costs, sometimes up to 9% of total category spend. The use of the technologies mentioned above can significantly enhance the process of document management by helping to maintain a clear audit trail. Furthermore, the use of web-based systems has eliminated the need for investing in technology enabling social integration and collaboration among stakeholders.

Adoption of negotiation strategies saving aspects

Due to growth in the volumes of data generated by enterprises, it is very important that firms have centralized systems for storage and retrieval. Buyers prefer to engage with service providers that offer centralized data repositories that are equipped with functionalities such as easy search, multi-format support, and accessibility from a wide variety of platforms. Implementation of value additions such as offsite backup options would increase the reliability of the document management and storage service.

Bundling of services saving aspects

One of the most opportunistic strategic cost saving levers in the global document management and storage services market is the bundling of services such as consulting support, digital mailroom, and cloud analytics tools.

Category managers look to engage with service providers that maintain highly efficient storage facilities that offer high utilization rates, better efficiency in storage space, and enhanced productivity.

