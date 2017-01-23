JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, January 23
JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")
The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31st December 2016 was as follows:
|Company Name
|Date
|NAV per Ordinary Share
|JZ Capital Partners Limited
|31 December 2016
|US$ 10.12
The NAV at 31 December 2016 is $10.12 per share ($10.13 at 30 November 2016), the decrease of 1 cent is due to expenses and finance costs of -3 cents offset by accrued income of 2 cents.
Enquiries:
Company website: www.jzcp.com
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Email: jzcp@ntrs.com