sprite-preloader
Montag, 23.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
23.01.2017 | 17:26
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, January 23

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31st December 2016 was as follows:

Company NameDateNAV per Ordinary Share
JZ Capital Partners Limited31 December 2016US$ 10.12

The NAV at 31 December 2016 is $10.12 per share ($10.13 at 30 November 2016), the decrease of 1 cent is due to expenses and finance costs of -3 cents offset by accrued income of 2 cents.


Enquiries:
Company website: www.jzcp.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Email: jzcp@ntrs.com



© 2017 PR Newswire