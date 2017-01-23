Syncona Limited - Non-Mainstream Pooled Investments

Syncona Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 55514)

Non-Mainstream Pooled Investments

23 January 2017

The Company notes the Financial Conduct Authority's ("FCA") rules relating to the restrictions on the retail distribution of unregulated collective investment schemes and close substitutes (the "Non-Mainstream Pooled Investment Marketing Restrictions").

The Company has taken advice on the conditions which would need to be met in order for it to qualify for approval as an investment trust if it were resident in the United Kingdom and considers these conditions to be satisfied. This means that that the Company's shares are excluded from the FCA's definition of "non-mainstream pooled investment" and are therefore outside the scope of the Non-Mainstream Pooled Investment Marketing Restrictions.

The Company's board intends that the Company will continue to be operated in such a manner as to ensure that the shares are not categorised as a non-mainstream pooled investment and that, accordingly, the shares can continue to be recommended by UK authorised persons to ordinary retail investors in accordance with the FCA's rules.

