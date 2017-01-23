ALLENTOWN, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/23/17 -- Ambassador Financial Group, Inc. today announced the successful completion of a $17 million private placement of common and preferred equity for Riverview Financial Corporation (OTCQX: RIVE) in which it served as the exclusive placement agent. The offering of common and preferred equity at $10.50 per share closed January 20, 2017.

Riverview Financial Corporation, based in Harrisburg, is a Pennsylvania bank holding company and the parent corporation of Riverview Bank, a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank established in 2008 via a merger of equals between FNB Marysville and Halifax National. Riverview stated that it plans to use the additional capital for general corporate purposes, including making loans and strategic acquisitions of bank or wealth management partners if opportunities are present.

Ambassador Financial Group is a FINRA registered broker-dealer which offers a comprehensive suite of strategic, customized solutions, including balance sheet management, investment banking, and capital markets services, to community banks and thrifts nationwide. Ambassador Financial Group's recent capital raising and merger & acquisition transactions include:

Manor Bank (PA) $2.3 million proposed acquisition by NexTier, Inc. (PA)

Revere Bank (MD) $31.0 million placement of subordinated debt

Monona Bankshares, Inc. (WI)* proposed acquisition of MCB Bankshares, Inc. (WI)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (MA) $111.7 million proposed acquisition of First Choice Bank* (NJ)

Revere Bank (MD)* $65.1 million proposed acquisition of Monument Bank (MD)

DNB Financial Corporation (PA) $49.0 million proposed acquisition of East River Bank (PA)

Merchants and Manufacturers Bank Corporation (IL) $4.0 million private placement of subordinated debt

Riverview Financial Corporation (PA) $7.8 million acquisition of Citizens National Bank of Meyersdale (PA)

Eagle National Bancorp, Inc. (PA) $25.3 million acquisition by ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (PA)

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) $6.6 million acquisition of Regal Bancorp, Inc. (MD)

Juniata Valley Financial Corporation (PA) $13.2 million acquisition of FNBPA Bancorp, Inc. (PA)

Kinderhook Bank Corp. (NY) $10 million private placement of subordinated debt

Oconomowoc Bancshares, Inc. (WI) $12 million private placement of subordinated debt

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NY) $10 million subordinated loan agreement

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (WI) $12 million private placement of subordinated debt

*Ambassador provided a fairness opinion only.

This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

