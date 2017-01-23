NEW BUFFALO, MI -- (Marketwired) -- 01/23/17 -- The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians' Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce Buddy Guy will perform at Four Winds New Buffalo's® Silver Creek Event Center on Friday, May 12 at 9 p.m. EDT. Hotel and dinner packages are available for the night of the concert. Tickets can be purchased beginning on Friday, January 27 at 11 a.m. EST exclusively through the Ticketmaster® Web site, www.ticketmaster.com, or by calling (800) 745-3000. Ticket prices for the concert start at $40 plus applicable fees.

Hotel and dinner packages include the Hard Rock and Copper Rock options. The Hard Rock option is available for $465 and includes two concert tickets, a one night hotel stay on Friday, May 12, and a $50 gift card to Hard Rock Cafe Four Winds. The Copper Rock option is available for $565 and includes two concert tickets, a one night hotel stay on Friday, May 12, and a $150 gift card to Copper Rock Steakhouse. All hotel and dinner packages must be purchased through Ticketmaster.

Buddy Guy is one of the most celebrated blues guitarists of his generation with a career spanning over 50 years. As a musician, he had a fundamental impact the blues and rock and roll worlds, influencing a new generation of artists. In 1991, he released his album "Damn Right I've Got The Blues," which instantly soared his popularity to new heights, subsequently making him one of the most prominent blue guitarists of the nineties. Since then he has received multiple Blues Music Awards, been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and in 2015 was the recipient of the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. To this day, he is still going strong, touring and creating his iconic sound.

Four Winds New Buffalo's Silver Creek Event Center is a 1,500 seat, multi-use facility that is located next to the casino floor. In addition to hosting concerts, the 17,000 sq. ft. event center can be reconfigured to host a variety of meetings, special events, conferences, and banquets. Details on concerts at Silver Creek Event Center are available at www.fourwindscasino.com/newbuffalo/entertainment.php.

