DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - January 23, 2017) - PathSoftware', a new highly-configurable, cloud-based mortgage loan origination software (LOS) from CalyxSoftware ® , announced today its integration with Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation (MGIC).

This integration allows for two-way communication and secure data exchange between PathSoftware and MGIC. PathSoftware customers can now obtain MGIC rate quotes and order mortgage insurance without leaving their loan file. The seamless integration also auto-populates the appropriate mortgage insurance premium fields back into the loan file without leaving Path -- decreasing data entry time and increasing accuracy.

PathSoftware is the industry's first completely data-driven, not form-driven, LOS. This key feature allows customers to input all borrower and property information only once in logical data fields, not across multiple forms. The software then uses this data to populate the forms, making it easier for mortgage lenders to adapt to and comply with new regulations.

"Our integration with CalyxSoftware addresses the growing demand for automation in the loan origination process," said Margaret Crowley, Vice President of Marketing and Customer Experience at MGIC. "This partnership further illustrates our commitment to providing best-in-class customer experiences."

"PathSoftware was designed to simplify and streamline the mortgage origination process and tight integrations with our partners further this goal," said Doug Mitchell, Director of Sales and Support at PathSoftware. "We're proud to partner with MGIC, the nation's first private mortgage insurer, to make it easier than ever for joint clients to order MI and help first-time borrowers get into homes."

About PathSoftware

PathSoftware is a new loan origination software (LOS) from CalyxSoftware, and the first data-driven, not form-driven LOS. Conceived and engineered for mid-tier to large, enterprise-level financial institutions, PathSoftware is a highly structured, end-to-end, cloud-based system with flexible, yet precisely configured, workflows for maximum visibility and productivity in a single, integrated, multi-channel platform. The depth and breadth of crafted workflow management and role-based functionality -- and the resulting visibility, accountability and scalability -- set PathSoftware apart. For more information, visit www.pathsoftware.com.

About MGIC

MGIC (www.mgic.com), the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation, serves lenders throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and other locations helping families achieve homeownership sooner by making affordable low-down-payment mortgages a reality. At December 31, 2016, MGIC had $182.0 billion of primary insurance in force covering approximately one million mortgages.

Media Contacts:

Campbell Lewis Communications & MGIC



Jessica Ruiz-Krout

212.995.8058

jessica@campbelllewis.com



Katie Monfre

414.347.2650

katie_monfre@mgic.com