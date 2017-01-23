Orthopaedic Biomaterial Market Growing at a CAGR of 13.19% During 2016 - 2021

PUNE, India, January 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Orthopaedic Biomaterial Market driven by rising clinical education among the patients, increasing medical applications of biomaterial by orthopaedicians, rising demand from the aged population, and technological innovation has further led to growing focus towards healthcare, hence, building the need for joint replacement surgeries using orthopaedic biomaterial, specifically among the adult population.

Growing demand for biodegradable and biocompatible product is increasing surging prevalence of Arthritis, Bone degeneration, Obesity and Diabetes among geriatric population. Also, the inclination of young population towards adapting such products has been driving the Orthopaedic Biomaterial market.

According to research report, "Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Market - By Type (Material, Metal Sub-Type, Non-Metal Sub-Type, Polymer, Ceramic, Composite Material), By Application (Joint Replacement, Spine Implant, Osteosynthesis, Orthobilogics): Analysis By Region, By Country (2016-2021)", Global Orthopaedic Biomaterial Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 13.19% during 2016 - 2021. Due to growing problem of osteoarthritis, bone preservation, less healing time and technological advancement like minimally invasive surgeries has led to an increase in the orthopaedic biomaterial market.

While the market has witnessed strong foothold in the regions of North America and Europe, however rapid growth is expected to be driven by the emerging nations in Asia Pacific and ROW.

Scope of the Report

On the basis of market segment, the market has been segmented into two categories metals and non-metal with its sub segments.

The report provides coverage by Material Type, Metal Sub Type, Non-Metal Sub Type and By Application:

By Material Type are Metal Orthopaedic Biomaterial and Non-Metal Orthopaedic Biomaterial

By Metal Type are Stainless Steel, Titanium Alloys, Cobalt-Chromium Alloys and Others

By Non-Metal Type are Polymer, Ceramic and Composite

By Polymer Type are UHMWPE, PEEK, Fiber Reinforced Polymers and Others

By Ceramic Type are Bioinert Ceramic and Bioactive Ceramics

By Composite Type are PMMA and Others

By Application are Joint Replacement, Spine Implant, Oestosynthesis and Orthobilogics

By Region: North America, Europe, APAC and ROW

By Country: U.S., Canada, Germany, France, China, Japan, South Africa and Brazil

Companies Profiled are Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Wright Medical Group, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Johnson & Johnson, Exactech Inc., Globus Medical, Acumed, Amedica Corporation and Medtronic PLC.

