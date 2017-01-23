According to the latest procurement market intelligence report from Technavio, the global janitorial cleaning services marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% driven by the demand from private and public sector companies, as outsourcing helps them reduce management complexities while procuring high-quality services.

The research report titled 'Global Janitorial Cleaning Services Market: Procurement Intelligence Report 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of category spend, best procurement practices and cost saving opportunities, aimed at helping organizations achieve superior business performance. The report also provides insights on pricing, supplier positioning and top companies, enabling sourcing professionals to improve their competitive advantage through procurement excellence.

"During the forecast period, the janitorial cleaning services market will be driven by an increase in demand from large government, industrial, and commercial entities that seek to outsource these services to capitalize on the technological capabilities of suppliers," says lead Technavio procurement specialist Angad Singh for category spend intelligence. "Also, the growth of economies and increase in construction of commercial and non-commercial buildings in APAC will also drive the market," adds Angad.

Cost Saving Opportunities in the Janitorial Cleaning Services Market

The adoption of various cost-optimization tactics helps buyers of janitorial cleaning services realize direct cost savings and enhance category management and value benefits (including reduced procurement complexities).

Technavio procurement experts have segmented the cost saving opportunities in the janitorial cleaning services market into the following value-enhancement opportunities:

Adoption of technology

Supplier Competition

Adoption of negotiation strategies

Optimization of procurement practices

Bundling of services

Adoption of technology saving aspects

Adoption of technologies such as janitorial software help schedule tasks efficiently and robotic cleaning products facilitate cleaning of surfaces without supervision. Janitorial services can rely on IoT applications to monitor resource utilization and intimate maintenance requirements.

Organizations prefer to engage with suppliers that use advanced technology to ensure effective and efficient services while at the same time being cognizant of the health and well-being of the workers and the environment.

Optimization of supplier competition saving aspects

One of the most significant levers to employ against supplier competition is the offering of specialized capabilities, which can assure better business opportunities. Certain sectors such as the automotive and electronics industry require suppliers to offer customized plans that cater to specific needs related to compliance and management of cleanroom environments. For example, the automotive sector can require suppliers to come up with plans to deal with residues of oils and lubricants that are a part of everyday activities in this sector.

Bundling of services saving aspects

The most opportunistic strategic cost saving levers in the global janitorial cleaning services market are the need for consolidation and unification of service providers. Organizations are looking to reduce the number of external service providers from a security and efficiency standpoint. Therefore, bundling of janitorial services with additional services such as parking lot maintenance is preferred by organizations and can result in cost-savings to the extent of 10%.

