Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
23.01.2017 | 18:11
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Research and Markets - Global Electric Griddle Market Growth at CAGR of 4.12%, 2017-2021 with Lang World, Garland, Vulcan, Star Manufacturing & Waring Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Electric Griddle Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global electric griddle market to grow at a CAGR of 4.12% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Electric Griddle Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of new units of electric griddles to end-users like restaurants, hotels, and catering companies.

The global electric griddle market is mainly influenced by the increased demand for food prepared on electric griddles. Foodservice establishments are focusing more on producing increased volume of food with good quality. To increase the production efficiency of electric griddles, the manufacturers are improving the product design and features.

According to the report, the growth in the sales of new units of electric griddles is directly proportional to the demand for food prepared on commercial electric griddles such as pancakes, hamburgers, and steaks. The increasing demand for these food items across the world is triggering the sales growth of commercial electric griddles.

Further, the report states that the global electric griddle market is directly affected by the growth of alternative products like commercial gas griddles, charbroilers, and grills. Commercial gas griddles are more preferred by foodservice establishments due to their ability to heat the griddle plate quickly and low heat recovery compared with electric griddles. An advance in gas griddle equipment that drives the market is the infrared heating technology used by the manufacturers, which provides better heat transfer to and even heat distribution on the griddle plate.

Key Vendors:

  • Lang World
  • Garland
  • Vulcan
  • Star Manufacturing
  • Waring

Other Prominent Vendors:

  • Equipex
  • Globe Food Equipment
  • Imperial Commercial Cooking Equipment
  • MagiKitch'n
  • Toastmaster
  • Wells Bloomfield
  • Wolf

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by temperature control

Part 07: Market segmentation by plate style

Part 08: Geographical segmentation

Part 09: Key leading countries

Part 10: Market drivers

Part 11: Impact of drivers

Part 12: Market challenges

Part 13: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 14: Market trends

Part 15: Competitor landscape

Part 16: Key vendor analysis

Part 17: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/d9tzrd/global_electric

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire