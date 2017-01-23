Research and Markets - Global Microbrewery Equipment Market Growth at CAGR of 17.13%, 2017-2021 with American Beer Equipment, BrauKon, Portland Kettle Works & Specific Mechanical Systems Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2017 Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Microbrewery Equipment Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global microbrewery equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 17.13% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Microbrewery Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the various type of equipment such as fermentation systems, mashing systems, cooling systems, filtering systems, and others.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is large brewers expanding to the craft beer market. The increasing entry of large brewers is a major trend in the craft beer market. Many large beer companies are entering the markets in developing countries because of its growing popularity and the increasing consumption of craft beer. Large companies are building their craft beer brands or buying craft beer brands to gain a share of the marketing and distribution network of small brewers.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing prominence of craft beer. According to the Brewers Association, a craft brewery has an annual production of six million barrels of beer or less. Almost 25% of the craft breweries are owned or controlled by an alcoholic beverage industry member that is not a craft brewer. Craft breweries are coming up with new products to increase their presence in the market.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is presence of substitutes. The craft beer market and the beer market are facing intense competition from other types of alcohol beverages such as wine and spirits. This is because the demand and consumption of wine and spirits are high globally. A wide range of spirits such as whiskey, scotch, and vodka attract a large number of individuals.

Key Vendors:



American Beer Equipment

BrauKon

Portland Kettle Works

Specific Mechanical Systems

Other Prominent Vendors:



John M. Ellsworth

JV Northwest

Malt Handling

McKenna Boiler Works

Meura

Pro Engineering & Manufacturing

Pro Refrigeration

PTG Water & Energy

Others



Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by equipment type



Part 07: Market segmentation by craft beer type



Part 08: Buying criteria



Part 09: Geographical segmentation



Part 10: Key leading countries



Part 11: Market drivers



Part 12: Impact of drivers



Part 13: Market challenges



Part 14: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 15: Market trends



Part 16: Vendor landscape



Part 17: Appendix



