$13.38 Billion Milk Protein Market by Type, Livestock, Form, Application & Region - Global Forecast to 2022 - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Milk Protein Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.
The milk protein market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5%, in terms of value, from 2017 to reach a projected value of USD 13.38 Billion by 2022. The multifunctional nature of milk protein, ease of incorporation in a wide range of applications, increase in demand for high protein food, and increase in consumption of premium products are the factors driving the milk protein market. Increase in awareness with regard to the importance of high nutritional food and its rising applications among the global population, fuels the demand for milk protein.
Theglobal market has been segmented by type into casein & caseinates, milk protein concentrates, milk protein isolates, milk protein hydrolysates, whey protein concentrates, whey protein isolates, and others. The whey protein concentrates segment has emerged as the most widely used milk protein owing to their multifunctional properties and their vast applications in bakery products, confectionery products, infant formula, clinical nutrition, dairy products, and sports nutrition.
Based on livestock, cow milk is estimated to have the largest market share in 2017. The global demand for milk protein from cow's milk is higher than other milk producing livestock. Factors such as increased cattle farming, developed milk supply services, developments in storage and refrigeration, large scale production of cow's milk globally compared to that of other livestock are drivers for cows to be the main source for the milk protein market.
The global market has been segmented on the basis of application into infant formula, sports nutrition, dairy products, and others. Milk protein is gaining importance in the infant formula segment with an increase in importance toward infant nutrition and growth in concerns regarding lactose intolerance among infants, which drive the demand for low-lactose, high protein infant nutrition.
Europe is estimated to be the largest share in terms of value, in the global milk protein market, in 2017. Positive knowledge of segments create a platform for innovative applications of milk protein, and tapping the emerging markets in China, India, Australia, and New Zealand leads to growth opportunities in Asia-Pacific.
- Amco Protein
- Arla Foods
- Fonterra Co-Operative Group
- Frieslandcampina
- Glanbia Plc
- Havero Hoogwewt
- Kerry Group
- Lactalis Ingredients
- Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf Gmbh
- Saputo Ingredients
1Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Regulatory Framework
7 Milk Protein Market, By Type
8 Milk Protein Market, By Livestock
9 Milk Protein Market, By Application
10 Milk Protein Market, By Form
11 Milk Protein Market, By Brand
12 Milk Protein Market, By Functionality
13 Milk Protein Market, By Processing Method
14 Milk Protein Market, By Region
15 Competitive Landscape
16 Company Profiles
17 Appendix
