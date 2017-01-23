Research and Markets - Global Automotive Radar Sensors Market Growth at CAGR of 20.50% by 2021 - Analysis By Application, Range & Geography - Key Vendors are Autoliv, Continental, Robert Bosch & Smartmicro

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The global automotive radar sensors market to grow at a CAGR of 20.50% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Automotive Radar Sensors Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. To calculate the market size, the report provides a detailed description of radar sensors and their system architecture to give the reader a flavor of the technologies involved.
One trend in market is bi-static radar sensors to score over mono-static radar sensors due to stringent requirements on linearity and dynamic range of radar systems. Detection range is the main specification for long- and mid-range radar systems. Obtaining a high detection range requires high transmitter output power and highly sensitivity receiver. Meeting such stringent performance goals is more difficult for monostatic radar systems when compared with their bi-static counterparts.
According to the report, one driver in market is rise of autonomous vehicle technology to increase need for radar sensor-based systems. As shown in the projected timeline for the adoption of vehicular autonomy, the earliest time-frame for the number of vehicles having considerable autonomy (level 3 and above) to reach critical mass (at Technavio, we consider 5% market penetration as critical mass for new technological domains) is 2025 in both the base case as well as optimistic scenarios. Our pessimistic scenario, which mostly counts in a near complete lack of regulatory support and consumer apprehension for autonomous features in passenger vehicles, does paint a sordid picture, however, with the 5% autonomy take rate projected to be attained around 2047.
Key Vendors:
- Autoliv
- Continental
- Delphi Automotive
- DENSO
- HELLA
- InnoSenT
- NXP Semiconductors
- Robert Bosch
- Smartmicro
- Wistron NeWeb
- ZF-TRW
Other Prominent Vendors:
- Asahi Kasei
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Nidec Elesys Americas
- FUJITSU TEN
- Valeo
- Brigade
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Market research methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by application
Part 07: Market segmentation by range
Part 08: Market segmentation by geography
Part 09: Market drivers
Part 10: Market challenges
Part 11: Technological trends
Part 12: Vendor landscape
Part 13: Key vendor analysis
Part 14: Appendix
