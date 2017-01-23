sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Research and Markets - Global Automotive Radar Sensors Market Growth at CAGR of 20.50% by 2021 - Analysis By Application, Range & Geography - Key Vendors are Autoliv, Continental, Robert Bosch & Smartmicro

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Automotive Radar Sensors Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global automotive radar sensors market to grow at a CAGR of 20.50% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Automotive Radar Sensors Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. To calculate the market size, the report provides a detailed description of radar sensors and their system architecture to give the reader a flavor of the technologies involved.

One trend in market is bi-static radar sensors to score over mono-static radar sensors due to stringent requirements on linearity and dynamic range of radar systems. Detection range is the main specification for long- and mid-range radar systems. Obtaining a high detection range requires high transmitter output power and highly sensitivity receiver. Meeting such stringent performance goals is more difficult for monostatic radar systems when compared with their bi-static counterparts.

According to the report, one driver in market is rise of autonomous vehicle technology to increase need for radar sensor-based systems. As shown in the projected timeline for the adoption of vehicular autonomy, the earliest time-frame for the number of vehicles having considerable autonomy (level 3 and above) to reach critical mass (at Technavio, we consider 5% market penetration as critical mass for new technological domains) is 2025 in both the base case as well as optimistic scenarios. Our pessimistic scenario, which mostly counts in a near complete lack of regulatory support and consumer apprehension for autonomous features in passenger vehicles, does paint a sordid picture, however, with the 5% autonomy take rate projected to be attained around 2047.

Key Vendors:

  • Autoliv
  • Continental
  • Delphi Automotive
  • DENSO
  • HELLA
  • InnoSenT
  • NXP Semiconductors
  • Robert Bosch
  • Smartmicro
  • Wistron NeWeb
  • ZF-TRW

Other Prominent Vendors:

  • Asahi Kasei
  • Mitsubishi Electric
  • Nidec Elesys Americas
  • FUJITSU TEN
  • Valeo
  • Brigade

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by application

Part 07: Market segmentation by range

Part 08: Market segmentation by geography

Part 09: Market drivers

Part 10: Market challenges

Part 11: Technological trends

Part 12: Vendor landscape

Part 13: Key vendor analysis

Part 14: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t6x82p/global_automotive

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire