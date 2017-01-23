Research and Markets - Global Automotive Radar Sensors Market Growth at CAGR of 20.50% by 2021 - Analysis By Application, Range & Geography - Key Vendors are Autoliv, Continental, Robert Bosch & Smartmicro

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global automotive radar sensors market to grow at a CAGR of 20.50% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Automotive Radar Sensors Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. To calculate the market size, the report provides a detailed description of radar sensors and their system architecture to give the reader a flavor of the technologies involved.

One trend in market is bi-static radar sensors to score over mono-static radar sensors due to stringent requirements on linearity and dynamic range of radar systems. Detection range is the main specification for long- and mid-range radar systems. Obtaining a high detection range requires high transmitter output power and highly sensitivity receiver. Meeting such stringent performance goals is more difficult for monostatic radar systems when compared with their bi-static counterparts.

According to the report, one driver in market is rise of autonomous vehicle technology to increase need for radar sensor-based systems. As shown in the projected timeline for the adoption of vehicular autonomy, the earliest time-frame for the number of vehicles having considerable autonomy (level 3 and above) to reach critical mass (at Technavio, we consider 5% market penetration as critical mass for new technological domains) is 2025 in both the base case as well as optimistic scenarios. Our pessimistic scenario, which mostly counts in a near complete lack of regulatory support and consumer apprehension for autonomous features in passenger vehicles, does paint a sordid picture, however, with the 5% autonomy take rate projected to be attained around 2047.

Key Vendors:



Autoliv

Continental

Delphi Automotive

DENSO

HELLA

InnoSenT

NXP Semiconductors

Robert Bosch

Smartmicro

Wistron NeWeb

ZF-TRW

Other Prominent Vendors:



Asahi Kasei

Mitsubishi Electric

Nidec Elesys Americas

FUJITSU TEN



Valeo



Brigade



Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by application



Part 07: Market segmentation by range



Part 08: Market segmentation by geography



Part 09: Market drivers



Part 10: Market challenges



Part 11: Technological trends



Part 12: Vendor landscape



Part 13: Key vendor analysis



Part 14: Appendix



