Washington D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2017) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced an award of more than $7 million split among three whistleblowers who helped the SEC prosecute an investment scheme.

One whistleblower provided information that was a primary impetus for the start of the SEC's investigation. That whistleblower will receive more than $4 million. Two other whistleblowers jointly provided new information during the SEC's investigation that significantly contributed to the success of the SEC's enforcement action. Those two whistleblowers will split more than $3 million.

"Whistleblowers played an important role in the success of this case as they helped our agency detect and prosecute a scheme preying on vulnerable investors," said Jane Norberg, Chief of the SEC's Office of the Whistleblower. "Whistleblowers not only helped us open the investigation but provided critical information after the investigation was already underway."

SEC enforcement actions from whistleblower tips have resulted in more than $935 million in financial remedies.

Since the SEC's whistleblower program began, approximately $149 million has been awarded to 41 whistleblowers who voluntarily provided the SEC with original and useful information that led to a successful enforcement action.

By law, the SEC protects the confidentiality of whistleblowers and does not disclose information that might directly or indirectly reveal a whistleblower's identity. Whistleblowers may be eligible for an award when they voluntarily provide the SEC with original, timely, and credible information that leads to a successful enforcement action.

Whistleblower awards can range from 10 percent to 30 percent of the money collected when the monetary sanctions exceed $1 million. All payments are made out of an investor protection fund established by Congress that is financed entirely through monetary sanctions paid to the SEC by securities law violators. No money has been taken or withheld from harmed investors to pay whistleblower awards.

For more information about the whistleblower program and how to report a tip, visit www.sec.gov/whistleblower.