According to the latest procurement market intelligence report from Technavio, the global marketing consulting marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% over the next five years due to an increase in the production of consumables business expansions, which are driving the demand for marketing consulting services.

The research report titled 'Global Marketing Consulting Market: Procurement Intelligence Report 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of category spend, best procurement practices and cost saving opportunities, aimed at helping organizations achieve superior business performance. The report also provides insights on pricing, supplier positioning and top companies, enabling sourcing professionals to improve their competitive advantage through procurement excellence.

"During the forecast period, the marketing consulting market will be driven by growth in the number of consumables produced across industry segments such as consumer electronics, automobiles, and FMCG and the need to tap the increasing buying power in emerging markets such as India and Brazil," says lead Technavio procurement specialist Angad Singh for category spend intelligence. "Also, an increase in competition among businesses is making it difficult to identify the right target groups for marketing products," adds Angad.

Cost Saving Opportunities in the Marketing Consulting Market

The adoption of various cost-optimization levers helps buyers of marketing consulting realize direct cost savings and enhance category management and value benefits (including reduced procurement complexities).

Technavio procurement experts have segmented the cost saving opportunities in the marketing consulting market into the following value-enhancement opportunities:

Adoption of technology

Supplier Competition

Adoption of negotiation strategies

Optimization of procurement practices

Bundling of services

Adoption of technology saving aspects

Some of the latest technologies used for marketing activities include Big Data, analytics, SEM, e-mail marketing, Google AdWords remarketing, and marketing automation. Adoption of these technologies by marketing consulting services can help realize savings to the extent of 7%.

Buyers prefer engaging with suppliers that incorporate the latest technologies to gain market and customer insights for marketing activities such as brand promotion and customer relationship management (CRM).

Optimization of procurement practices saving aspects

Optimization of procurement practices is critical in the global marketing consulting market. Category managers suggest a procurement model based on short-term contracts based on the scope of the campaign, with a pricing model that is based on specialist rates with time estimates.

Buyers look for suppliers that gauge campaign success via metrics and use a variety of tools to track and measure customer conversion rates and revenue growth as driven by marketing activities. These parameters are considered by buyers to ensure healthy ROIs from campaigns conducted by consulting firms.

Bundling of services saving aspects

One of the most opportunistic strategic cost saving tactics in the global marketing consulting market is the bundling of consulting requirements such as strategy and HR. Buyers seek to engage with consultancies that employ people who possess comprehensive skill sets. The required skills include understanding and effectively working with sales teams, following a process-based approach for lead management with proficiency in direct marketing.

