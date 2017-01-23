TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Directorate Change

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTOR

The Board of Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Nicholas Lyons to the Board as an additional non-executive director with effect from 23 January 2017. Mr Lyons has many years' experience in the investment company sector and the Board is confident that he will make a valuable contribution to Temple Bar in the coming years.

It is confirmed that there are no matters requiring disclosure under paragraph 9.6.13 (2) to (6) of the Listing Rules. Mr Lyons is not a director of any other publicly quoted companies but he has been a director of the following publicly quoted companies in the past five years:

Friends Life Group Limited (until 13.04.15)

Catlin Group Limited (until 01.05.15)

Quayle Munro Holdings Plc (until 14.11.12)

Martin Slade

For and on behalf of Investec Asset Management Limited

Company Secretary

23 January 2017