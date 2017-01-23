

Vast Resources plc / Ticker: VAST / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining



23 January 2017



Vast Resources plc ('Vast' or the 'Company')



Admission of Shares to Trading



VAST Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company with operations in Romania and Zimbabwe, announces that, further to its announcement of 23 December 2016, the 129,716,169 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') issued to Sapi River Investments Limited at that time will be admitted to trading on the AIM market on 27 January 2017 ('Admission').



For the avoidance of doubt, following Admission the issued ordinary share capital of Vast will consist of 4,535,685,288 Ordinary Shares. There are no Ordinary Shares held in treasury. 4,535,685,288 represents the total number of voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. **ENDS**



For further information, visit www.vastresourcesplc.com or please contact:



Vast Resources plc Roy Pitchford (Chief Executive Officer) +40 (0) 372 988 988 - Office Romania +40 (0) 741 111 900 - Mobile Romania +44 (0) 7793 909985 - Mobile UK



Strand Hanson Limited - Financial & www.strandhanson.co.uk Nominated Adviser +44 (0) 20 7409 3494 James Spinney James Bellman



Brandon Hill Capital Ltd - Joint Broker www.brandonhillcapital.com Jonathan Evans +44 (0)20 3463 5016



Peterhouse Corporate Finance Ltd - Joint www.pcorpfin.com Broker +44 (0) 20 7469 0936 Duncan Vasey



St Brides Partners Ltd www.stbridespartners.co.uk Susie Geliher +44 (0) 20 7236 1177 Charlotte Page



The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR').



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Vast Resources plc via GlobeNewswire



A0J3GBB142P69R11



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX