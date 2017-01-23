Planet Bordeaux, representing Bordeaux and Bordeaux Supérieur, is the largest winegrowers group in France, made up of 7 AOC's: Bordeaux Blanc, Bordeaux Supérieur Blanc (sweet), Bordeaux Rosé, Bordeaux Clairet, Bordeaux Rouge, Bordeaux Supérieur Rouge, and the sparkling Crémant de Bordeaux. It represents 55% of the Bordeaux wine region (59,034 Hectares / 387 million bottles in 2014).

According to Michael Madrigale, renowned sommelier and ambassador for Planet Bordeaux wines in the U.S., interest in high-quality affordable Bordeaux is growing among the trade and will continue to rise in 2017. "There is no better value in the world of fine wine today greater than the wines of Bordeaux AOC Bordeaux Supérieur. The sommeliers already know this and we are continuing to do more outreach to consumers so they can get on board, too," said Madrigale.

The U.S. is an important market representing 9% of all Planet Bordeaux exports. In 2015, sales of Bordeaux Supérieur increased by 9% and Bordeaux Rosé sales soared with an increase of 242%, a welcome nod of approval from the second largest market for rosé wine in the world.

Planet Bordeaux producers are gearing up to return to the U.S. to launch the 6th edition of the Goldmine of Planet Bordeaux Wines event series. A blind tasting and wine pairing dinner for industry professionals will be held in NYC (January 30th), Washington D.C. (February 1st), and Philadelphia (February 6th). Two more events are planned for autumn 2017 in Boston and Nashville. Planet Bordeaux will also participate for the 9th year in a row in the 2017 L.A. International Wine Spirits Competition, and for the 3rd year at La Nuit en Rosé.

ABOUT PLANET BORDEAUX

Planet Bordeaux, the U.S. marketing program of the Bordeaux Bordeaux Supérieur AOCs Winemakers' Association, represents all wines produced in the regional appellations of Bordeaux, the world's capital of fine wine.

ABOUT MICHAEL MADRIGALE

Michael Madrigale is VP of Digital Marketing at Wine Access and previously served as Head Sommelier at Bar Boulud and Boulud Sud. He is a James Beard nominee and was selected as one of the "40 Under 40" to watch in 2014 by Wine Enthusiast Magazine.

For more information, visit http://planet-bordeaux.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170123005835/en/

Contacts:

Press:

For Planet Bordeaux

Pauline Durupt, 646-430-5679

media@mpbagency.com

Twitter: @PlanetBordeaux

IG: @planetbordeaux

Facebook: Planet Bordeaux

PlanetBordeaux