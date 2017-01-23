Gyros Protein Technologies AB, a pioneer in automated nanoliter-scale immunoassays and leading provider of peptide synthesizers and reagents, announced today the appointment of Gerrit van den Dool to its Board of Directors, as a Non-Executive Director. With more than 25 years' experience in the life science industry and with his expertise in sales and operations strategy in EMEA, Mr. van den Dool will complement the Board's commercial, business development and scientific focus.

Mr. van den Dool currently serves as Head of Research and Applied Solutions, Western Europe Commercial, for the Life Science business of Merck. Prior to this, he was Managing Director EMEA at Sigma-Aldrich, where he held various sales and operational leadership roles, both in the US and Europe since joining the company in 2009. Mr. van den Dool has also worked in a range of positions at Amersham Pharmacia, Molecular Dynamics, Applied Biosystems and Spectra Physics. He holds an Engineering degree in Applied Physics.

Dan Calvo, CEO of Gyros Protein Technologies, commented: "WewelcomeGerrit to our Board of Directors, and look forward to benefitting from his wealth of knowledge and guidance as Gyros Protein Technologies continues to grow and expand our footprint in new markets."

Gerrit van den Dool said: "I am delighted to join Gyros Protein Technologies' Board and look forward to being a part of the next stage of development for this exciting company."

Established in March 2016 by the merger of Gyros AB and Protein Technologies, Inc., Gyros Protein Technologies combines Gyros' microfluidics, systems development and immunoassay expertise with Protein Technologies' deep knowledge in developing and manufacturing instruments for peptide synthesis. The Company provides customers an unrivaled range of peptide synthesis and bioanalytical tools for biotherapeutics discovery, development and bioprocessing

Gyros Protein Technologies, enables peptide synthesis and bioanalytical solutions that help scientists increase biomolecule performance and productivity in research, drug discovery, pre-clinical and clinical development, and bioprocess applications. Our low to mid-scale peptide synthesizer platforms are the Tribute, Prelude X, Symphony X, and Sonata. These solutions and our chemistries deliver uncompromising purity, flexibility, and quality for discovery and pre-clinical studies of simple to complex multifunctional peptides. Proprietary high performance nanoliter-scale immunoassay platforms, Gyrolab™xP workstation and Gyrolab xPlore™, are used by scientists in leading pharmaceutical, biotech, CRO, and CMO companies for bioanalytical applications such as pharmacokinetics/pharmacodynamics, immunogenicity, and quantitating bioprocess-related impurities. Our peptide synthesis and bioanalytical solutions accelerate your discovery, development, and manufacturing of safer biotherapeutics.

