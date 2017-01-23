CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/23/17 --

WHAT: ONE Properties will be providing a media preview of the highly- anticipated VERSUS, Calgary's newest premier urban residential rental property opening on January 28. VERSUS provides the atmosphere, amenities and design normally reserved for high-end condominiums, providing residents an unparalleled experience in the rental market. Media are invited to a private tour of VERSUS and all it has to offer including a state-of-the-art fitness centre, yoga studio, outdoor Zen garden, media room and even two guest suites where out of town guests can enjoy their very own piece of VERSUS life. WHO: Michael Smith, Senior Vice President, Multi-Family, ONE Properties Tom Burr, Vice President, Multi-Family Development, ONE Properties WHEN: Thursday, January 26, 2017 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. MDT Beverages and treats will be provided by Phil & Sebastian Coffee Roasters WHERE: VERSUS - 917, 10th Ave SW, Calgary

Contacts:

Ashlee Smith

Brookline Public Relations, Inc.

Office: 403-538-5641 ext.111

Cell: 403-837-0791

asmith@brooklinepr.com



