sprite-preloader
Montag, 23.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

6,80 Euro		-0,118
-1,71 %
WKN: A1JKJ9 ISIN: US0347541015 Ticker-Symbol: 8AL 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ANGIES LIST INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ANGIES LIST INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,754
6,798
20:05
6,749
6,803
20:04
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ANGIES LIST INC
ANGIES LIST INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ANGIES LIST INC6,80-1,71 %