SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - January 23, 2017) - Anderson Plumbing, Heating & Air earned the home service industry's coveted Angie's List Super Service Award in four categories: Plumbing, Heating A/C, Water Heaters and Water Softeners. The Angie's List Super Service Award reflects an exemplary year of customer service in 2016.

This achievement is particularly significant as Angie's List experienced unprecedented member growth in 2016. More than 1.6 million eager consumers joined Angie's List after the company added a new, free membership tier.

"Companies that can meet higher demands without missing a beat in their exemplary performance standards truly do stand apart from their peers," said Angie's List Founder Angie Hicks. "Only a fraction of the Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning companies in San Diego were able to do it."

According to Mary Jean Anderson, president of Anderson Plumbing, Heating and Air "Over the past 10 years, we've been fortunate to win 20 Angie's List Super Service Awards. This is an extraordinary achievement by our extraordinary team! To win four this year alone is validation for our commitment to training and hiring the right people for the job."

Angie's List Super Service Award 2016 winners have met strict eligibility requirements, which include an "A" rating in overall grade, recent grade, and review period grade. The Super Service Award winners must also be in good standing with Angie's List, pass a background check and abide by Angie's List operational guidelines.

Service company ratings are updated daily on Angie's List as new, verified consumer reviews are submitted. Companies are graded on an A through F scale in areas ranging from price to professionalism to punctuality.

For more than 21 years, Angie's List restricted access to its verified reviews to consumers who paid membership fees. When the company removed that barrier, some worried that the new, non-paying members would not be as engaged. Experience has shown, however, that these newly added members are just as engaged -- across all age groups -- as prior members.

"The biggest change at Angie's List is that we are connecting even more consumers to high quality service professionals," Hicks said. "And that's good for everyone."

