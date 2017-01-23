TEMECULA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/23/17 -- The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, which manages 9-1-1 calls for Charlotte County, Florida, recently enhanced its emergency communications by upgrading to the next-generation VESTA® 9-1-1 call handling solution provided by Airbus DS Communications. The county also added equipment and features such as the VESTA® CommandPOST mobile call center solution to ensure greater system flexibility and reliability. Venture Technologies, an Airbus DS Communications' channel partner, led the installation process.

Located in the southern region of Florida and home to 165,000 residents, Charlotte County receives nearly 160,000 administrative calls and 82,000 emergency calls annually through its 9-1-1 call centers. The county has 32 call-taking positions -- 14 at the Sheriff's Office, 3 at the Police Department and 15 at the backup center, which is home to the three new VESTA CommandPost solution. The county has been an Airbus DS Communications customer for 17 years, and upgrading to the new VESTA 9-1-1 system was a natural transition.

"Venture Technologies and Airbus DS Communications have been fantastic partners for us and made upgrading our 9-1-1 call-taking solution an easy and seamless process," said Laurie Anderson, E-911 Coordinator for the Charlotte County Sherriff's Office. "This lays an important foundation for Charlotte County as we head toward to Next Generation 9-1-1 core services and the new future of public safety communications."

"We worked closely with Airbus DS Communications as an integrated team to make the design, installation, training, and cutover process as effortless as possible for Charlotte County," said Brian Kelley, Vice President of Public Safety for Venture Technologies. "We are proud to bring the VESTA 9-1-1 solution to Charlotte County and look forward to serving them for many years to come."

The geodiverse configuration of the VESTA 9-1-1 solution eliminates a single point of failure, and the backup center and mobile command posts allow scalability and mobility when needed. Additionally, the familiar user experience, make the training and transition simple and easy. Plus, the customizable user interface, speed dial buttons and keypad provide even greater efficiency for Calltakers.

"Technology has advanced far beyond what we could imagine just decades ago, and it's important to leverage these innovations to help keep communities safe," said Bob Freinberg, CEO of Airbus DS Communications. "Venture Technologies is a great collaborator as we work together to provide Charlotte County the tools, resources and expertise needed to navigate the rapidly-changing public safety industry."

