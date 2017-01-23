

ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc



Interim Management Statement



for the three months ended 30 November 2016



ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc (the 'Company') presents an Interim Management Statement for the three month period ended 30 November 2016. The statement also includes relevant financial information between the end of the period and the date of this announcement.



Performance



Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Audited



30 November 31 August 31 May 29 February



2016 2016 2016 2016



Pence Pence Pence Pence



Net Asset Value per share ('NAV') 77.9 80.2 82.3 80.0



Dividends paid/ declared since 41.6 39.6 35.6 35.6 class launch (originally as 'C' Shares)*



Total Return (NAV plus dividends 119.5 119.8 117.9 115.6 paid/ declared since 'C' Share class launch)



* Dividends paid/ declared represents dividends paid/ declared in respect of the Original 'C' Shares between their launch in 2006 up until their conversion in 2009 and as Ordinary Shares since the 'C' Share conversion. 'C' Shares were converted into Ordinary Shares on a one for one basis in 2009.



Dividends paid or declared



On 8 November 2016, the Company announced an interim dividend for the year ending 28 February 2017 of 2.0p per Ordinary Share. This dividend was paid on 16 December 2016 to shareholders on the register at 18 November 2016.



Investment portfolio summary at 30 November 2016



Portfolio summary



Valuation



£'000



Venture capital investments



Third Bridge Group Limited 5,312



Pulpitum Limited 5,238



Dryden Holdings Limited 4,785



Sealskinz Holdings Limited 3,110



APM Healthcare Limited 2,977



Blis Media Limited 2,842



Disposable Cubicle Curtains Limited 2,768



D3O Holdings Limited 2,450



Chess Technologies Limited 2,318



MEL Topco Limited (t/a Maplin Electronics) 2,174



Other investments 23,012 ------------ 56,986



Cash at bank 25,515 ------------ Total 82,501 ------------



Quoted investments are valued at the closing bid price at 30 November 2016, discounted where appropriate. Unquoted investments are valued at fair values established using the International Private Equity and Venture Capital Valuation Guidelines.



Investment activity during the three month period ended 30 November 2016



Investment additions



£'000



Honeycomb.TV Limited 605



ContactEngine Limited 550 -------- 1,155 --------



On 15 November 2016, the Company committed to invest £667,000 in Firefly Learning Limited, subject to clearance from HMRC.



Also during the period Dianomi Limited split its operations into Dianomi Limited and Buckingham Gate Financial Services Limited, and TVPlayer Limited de-merged from its parent company Simplestream Limited. The Company received a pro rata interest in these additional companies.



Investment disposals



Market Gain Realised



value at Disposal against (Loss)/ Gain



Cost 1 September 2016 proceeds cost in period



£'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000



MyOptique Group Limited 3,630 6,467 6,453 2,823 (14)



Donatantonio Group 28 Limited 93 93 121 28



Celoxica Limited 68 68 68 - - ------------------------------------------------------- 3,791 6,628 6,642 2,851 14 -------------------------------------------------------



Investment activity from 1 December 2016 to the date of this announcement



Investment additions



£'000



Infinity Reliance Limited (trading as My 1st Years) 1,845



Whistle Sports, Inc. 1,696



D3O Holdings Limited 295



TVPlayer Limited 279 -------- 4,115 --------



Investment disposals



Market Gain Realised



Cost Value at Disposal against gain in



1 September 2016 proceeds cost period



£'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000



Celoxica Limited 46 46 46 - - ------------------------------------------------------------ 46 46 46 - - ------------------------------------------------------------



Offer for Subscription



On 21 September 2016, the Company launched an offer for subscription of new ordinary shares to raise up to £30 million, with an over allotment facility of up to a further £10 million.



Changes to share capital



Ordinary



Shares of



1.6187p each



As at 1 September 2016 89,479,641



Ordinary Shares bought back during the 3 months to 30 November (476,661) 2016



Ordinary Shares issued during the 3 months to 30 November 2016* 9,474,341 -------------- As at 30 November 2016 98,477,321 --------------



* Under the Offer for Subscription dated 21 September 2016.



In the period from 1 December 2016 to the date of this announcement, 128,000 Ordinary Shares were repurchased and subsequently cancelled and 304,721 Ordinary Shares were issued under the terms of the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Scheme in respect of the dividend of 2.0p per Ordinary Share paid on 16 December 2016.



Material events



On 18 January 2017, the Company announced that the Offer for Subscription which opened on 21 September 2016 (the 'Offer') will close to further applications at 5 p.m. on Tuesday 31 January 2017. The final allotment for the 2016/17 tax year is expected to take place on 3 March 2017. There will be a further allotment for the tax year 2017/18 to follow as soon as practicable after 5 April 2017, following which the Offer will close.



Other than the matters described above, there were no material events during the period from 1 September 2016 to 30 November 2016 or in the period from 1 December 2016 to the date of this announcement.



Further information



Further information regarding the Company, can be found on Beringea's dedicated VCT website: www.provenvcts.co.uk or by contacting Beringea, the Investment Manager at provenvcts@beringea.co.uk or by telephone 020 7845 7820.



Beringea LLP



Company Secretary



Telephone 020 7845 7820



-End



