Research and Markets - Global Precipitated Silica Market Growth at CAGR of 6.35%, 2017-2021 with Solvay, Evonik Industries, J.M. Huber, PPG Industries & W.R. Grace Leading the Way

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Precipitated Silica Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global precipitated silica market to grow at a CAGR of 6.35% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Precipitated Silica Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales generated from precipitated silica products for end-use industries such as an automobile, cosmetics, electronics, agriculture, and others.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is surge in demand for paints with functional benefits. There is an increase in demand for paints that can provide buildings with protection against the harshness of the weather, dampness, corrosion, fungi, and other destructive influences. Continuous exposure of buildings to heat and rain may cause substantial damage. Even if the build quality of a structure is good, a protective coating is required to prevent water seepage, growth of fungi and algae, and other related problems.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increasing demand for energy-efficient tires in automotive industry. The automotive industry is the largest end-user industry for the precipitated silica market. The global automotive industry is growing at a good rate. The industry has recovered from the economic crisis and is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. Shifting customer preferences has led to the growth of automobiles with a significant focus on environment and safety concerns. The automotive industry has introduced several such automobile models, which include fuel-efficient, lightweight, and low-emission vehicles.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is stringent emission regulations and adverse effects.

Key Vendors:



Solvay

Evonik Industries

J.M. Huber

PPG Industries

W.R. Grace



Other Prominent Vendors:



Anten Chemical

Cabot

Fuji Silysia Chemical

Gujarat Multi-Gas Base Chemicals

IQE Group

Kadvani Chemicals

Madhu Silica

Oriental Silicas Corporation

PQ Corporation

Qingdao Haiyang Chemical

Tosoh Silica Corporation



Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Scope of the report



Part 02: Market research methodology



Part 03: Introduction



Part 04: Global construction industry



Part 05: Global AEC market



Part 06: Market segmentation by product

Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Market drivers



Part 09: Impact of drivers



Part 10: Market challenges



Part 11: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 12: Market trends



Part 13: Five forces model



Part 14: Key vendor analysis



Part 15: Key vendor profiles



Part 16: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k9dzsp/global

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716