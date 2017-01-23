Global Automotive Premium Audio System Market Growth at CAGR of 14.83% by 2021: Rising Adoption of Advanced Audio System in Mid Segment Vehicles - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Automotive Premium Audio System Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global automotive premium audio system market to grow at a CAGR of 14.83% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Automotive Premium Audio System Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. To calculate the market size, the report is based on factory fitment. Furthermore, to calculate the market size based on geography, a top-down approach is used, on the basis of overall automotive premium audio system application.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is use of audio system as WLAN hotspot enabling 24/7 connectivity. Modern automotive audio systems are now capable of delivering more than music. Developers of automotive entertainment system are developing systems that have the capability of delivering wired and wireless connectivity with the integration of hotspot in the main unit. This has allowed portable Wi-Fi for improved and uninterrupted connectivity.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is improved quality of sound systems through digital signal processors. The integration of advanced digital processors and microchips within the head units of modern audio systems has been driving the premium audio system in the automotive market. These microprocessors and chips are helping in improving the sound quality of the system and thereby making the system more premium in function.



Key Market Drivers:



Growing integration of digitalized content with advanced audio-visual navigation system;



Use of audio system as WLAN hotspot enabling 24/7 connectivity;



Development of MOST technology to ease upgrades of future infotainment systems;



Enhanced sound with integrated speakers in driver seat headrest;



Rising adoption of advanced audio system in mid-segment vehicles.



Key Vendors:



Alpine Electronics

Bang & Olufsen

Bose

Burmester Audiosysteme

HARMAN

Other Prominent Vendors:



Blaupunkt

Boston Acoustics

Bowers & Wilkins

Clarion

Dynaudio

McIntosh Laboratory

Meridian Audio

Pioneer



Report Structure:

Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by vehicle type



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Market drivers



Part 09: Market challenges



Part 10: Market trends



Part 11: Vendor landscape



Part 12: Key vendor analysis



Part 13: Appendix

