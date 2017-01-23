

ProVen VCT plc



Interim Management Statement



for the three months ended 30 November 2016



ProVen VCT plc (the 'Company') presents an Interim Management Statement for the three month period ended 30 November 2016. The statement also includes relevant financial information between the end of the period and the date of this announcement.



Performance



Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Audited



30 November 31 August 31 May 29 February



2016 2016 2016 2016



Pence Pence Pence Pence



Net Asset Value per share ('NAV') 99.5 100.8 103.1 100.7



Dividends paid/ declared per share 26.5 24.0 20.0 20.0 since conversion/ consolidation*



Total Return (NAV plus dividends 126.0 124.8 123.1 120.7 paid/ declared*)



*Dividends paid/ declared represent dividends paid/ declared since the consolidation of 5p Ordinary Shares into 10p Ordinary Shares on 30 October 2012. Prior to this date, the Company paid dividends totalling 113.95p on the 5p Ordinary Shares.



Dividends paid or declared



On 8 November 2016, the Company announced an interim dividend for the year ending 28 February 2017 of 2.5p per Ordinary Share. This dividend was paid on 16 December 2016 to shareholders on the register at 18 November 2016.



Investment portfolio summary at 30 November 2016



Portfolio summary



Valuation



Venture capital investments £'000



Watchfinder.co.uk Limited 7,434



Monmouth Holdings Limited 3,844



Pulpitum Limited 3,793



Cogora Group Limited 3,524



Monica Vinader Limited 3,468



Perfect Channel Limited 3,429



Litchfield Media Limited 3,423



Think Limited 3,210



SPC International Limited 2,843



Third Bridge Group Limited 2,458



Other investments 24,890 ------------ 62,316



Cash at bank 38,963 ------------ Total 101,279 ------------



Quoted investments are valued at the closing bid price at 30 November 2016, discounted where appropriate. Unquoted investments are valued at fair values established using the International Private Equity and Venture Capital Valuation Guidelines.



Investment activity during the three month period ended 30 November 2016



Investment additions



£'000



Honeycomb.TV Limited 495



ContactEngine Limited 450 -------- 945 --------



On 15 November 2016, the Company committed to invest £758,000 in Firefly Learning Limited, subject to clearance from HMRC.



Also during the period Dianomi Limited split its operations into Dianomi Limited and Buckingham Gate Financial Services Limited, and TVPlayer Limited de-merged from its parent company Simplestream Limited. The Company received a pro rata interest in these additional companies.



Investment disposals



Market Gain Realised



value at Disposal against (loss)/ gain



Cost 1 September 2016 proceeds cost in period



£'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000



MyOptique Group Limited 2,420 4,311 4,302 1,882 (9)



Donatantonio Group 100 100 129 29 29 Limited



Celoxica Limited 68 68 68 - - ----------------------------------------------------- 2,588 4,479 4,499 1,911 20 -----------------------------------------------------



Investment activity from 1 December 2016 to the date of this announcement



Investment additions



£'000



Infinity Reliance Limited (trading as My 1st Years) 2,155



Whistle Sports, Inc. 2,090



D3O Holdings Limited 80



TVPlayer Limited 77 -------- 4,402 --------



Investment disposals



Market Gain Realised



value at Disposal against gain in



Cost 1 September 2016 proceeds cost period



£'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000



Celoxica Limited 46 46 46 - - ----------------------------------------------------------- 46 46 46 - - -----------------------------------------------------------



Changes to share capital Ordinary



Shares



of 10p each



As at 1 September 2016 98,633,058



Ordinary Shares bought back during the 3 months to 30 November (215,394) 2016



Ordinary Shares issued during the 3 months to 30 November 2016 - ------------ As at 30 November 2016 98,417,664 ------------



In the period from 1 December 2016 to the date of this announcement, 45,438 Ordinary Shares were repurchased and subsequently cancelled and 349,817 Ordinary Shares were issued under the terms of the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Scheme in respect of the dividend of 2.5p per Ordinary Share paid on 16 December 2016.



Material events



Other than the matters described above, there were no material events during the period from 1 September 2016 to 30 November 2016 or in the period from 1 December 2016 to the date of this announcement.



Further information



Further information regarding the Company, can be found on Beringea's dedicated VCT website: www.provenvcts.co.uk or by contacting Beringea, the Investment Manager at provenvcts@beringea.co.uk or by telephone 020 7845 7820.



Beringea LLP



Company Secretary



Telephone 020 7845 7820



-End



