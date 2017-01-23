Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Pharmacovigilance Europe 2017" conference to their offering.
Pharmacovigilance Europe 2017 conference will give its participants an opportunity and a platform to share experiences with the likeminded individuals in the field. The conference will also provide an insight into the complexities and challenges impacting public safety and risk management, focusing mainly on drugs, biologics and medical devices and the future of PV in the globalization era.
The conference will bring together industry experts and regulators to discuss the new updates in EU legislation, operational challenges of implication of these changes, experience of implementing global risk management plans, the best and effective way forward, impact of IT and social media on PV and harmonization of different regulatory bodies.
Key Themes:
Explore the impact of PV legislation changes and updates on industries and the best practices
Assuring Compliance and its monitoring
Preparing for PV audit and inspections and the role of QPPV
Risk management plans, strategies and new risk- benefit analysis tools to improve REMS reporting
Implementing risk management and safety surveillance methodologies for medical devices
New approaches for risk minimization and communication
Determining steps and strategies for more transparency and involvement of patients
Discussing the how IT and Social media effect Pharmacovigilance and Adverse events reporting
Discuss and review the use of databases and emerging tools for generation and detection of safety signals
Importance of outsourcing and its effectiveness
Harmonization of regulatory framework- developed and emerging markets
Agenda:
Day 1
8.30 9.30 Registration Refreshment
9.30 9.45 Chairperson's opening remarks
9.45 10.30 Globalization Regulations; Opening Keynote Address Benefit/Risk Management in Pharmacovigilance today
10:30 11:00 How the Increasing Access to Biosimilars affects the Pharmacovigilance of Biologicals Member State Perspective
11:00 11:30 Morning Coffee/Tea Networking
11:30 12:00 Maintaining the quality all the way through the process
12:00 12:30 First Risk Management Plan for well established products
12:30 13:30 Networking luncheon
13:30 14:30 Panel Discussion Impact on Innovation and Patenting of biosimilars
14:30 15:00 Digital media: Websites Social media Impact on pharmacovigilance
15:00 15:30 Nawab Qizilbash, Clinical Epidemiologist Head, OXON Epidemiology
15:30 16:00 Afternoon Refreshment Break Networking Exhibition
16:00 16:30 Studies for risk management and effectiveness of risk minimisation: meeting the challenges
16:30 17:00 Best Practices and Uses of Safety Oversight Committees
17:00 17:10 Chairperson's closing remarks
17:10 18:30 Networking Drinks Reception
Day 2
8.30 9.30 Registration Refreshment
9.30 9.45 Chairperson's opening remarks
9.45 10.30 Pharmacovigilance activities for generic drugs with focus on risk management plan and safety communication
10:30 11:00 PV for Biologics
11:00 11:30 Morning Refreshment Break Networking Exhibition
11:30 12:00 MHRA Pharmacovigilance inspection: Prepare and Manage for Success
12:00 12:30 PV audit and inspections: the QPPV experience
12:30 13:30 Networking luncheon
13:30 14:30 Panel Discussion Patient Support Programme
14:30 15:00 Proposals for a more efficient and effective drug safety
15:00 15:30 Post authorization safety and efficacy studies
15:30 16:00 Afternoon Refreshment Break Networking Exhibition
16:00 16:30 Using pharmacovigilance databases to facilitate the detection of adverse events and the generation of safety signals
16:30 17:00 Outsourcing
17:30 17:05 Chairperson's closing remarks and end of conference
For more information about this conference visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h97s7w/pharmacovigilance
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170123005879/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Related Topics: Drug Discovery