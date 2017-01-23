Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Pharmacovigilance Europe 2017" conference to their offering.

Pharmacovigilance Europe 2017 conference will give its participants an opportunity and a platform to share experiences with the likeminded individuals in the field. The conference will also provide an insight into the complexities and challenges impacting public safety and risk management, focusing mainly on drugs, biologics and medical devices and the future of PV in the globalization era.

The conference will bring together industry experts and regulators to discuss the new updates in EU legislation, operational challenges of implication of these changes, experience of implementing global risk management plans, the best and effective way forward, impact of IT and social media on PV and harmonization of different regulatory bodies.

Key Themes:

Explore the impact of PV legislation changes and updates on industries and the best practices

Assuring Compliance and its monitoring

Preparing for PV audit and inspections and the role of QPPV

Risk management plans, strategies and new risk- benefit analysis tools to improve REMS reporting

Implementing risk management and safety surveillance methodologies for medical devices

New approaches for risk minimization and communication

Determining steps and strategies for more transparency and involvement of patients

Discussing the how IT and Social media effect Pharmacovigilance and Adverse events reporting

Discuss and review the use of databases and emerging tools for generation and detection of safety signals

Importance of outsourcing and its effectiveness

Harmonization of regulatory framework- developed and emerging markets

Agenda:

Day 1

8.30 9.30 Registration Refreshment

9.30 9.45 Chairperson's opening remarks

9.45 10.30 Globalization Regulations; Opening Keynote Address Benefit/Risk Management in Pharmacovigilance today

10:30 11:00 How the Increasing Access to Biosimilars affects the Pharmacovigilance of Biologicals Member State Perspective

11:00 11:30 Morning Coffee/Tea Networking

11:30 12:00 Maintaining the quality all the way through the process

12:00 12:30 First Risk Management Plan for well established products

12:30 13:30 Networking luncheon

13:30 14:30 Panel Discussion Impact on Innovation and Patenting of biosimilars

14:30 15:00 Digital media: Websites Social media Impact on pharmacovigilance

15:00 15:30 Nawab Qizilbash, Clinical Epidemiologist Head, OXON Epidemiology

15:30 16:00 Afternoon Refreshment Break Networking Exhibition

16:00 16:30 Studies for risk management and effectiveness of risk minimisation: meeting the challenges

16:30 17:00 Best Practices and Uses of Safety Oversight Committees

17:00 17:10 Chairperson's closing remarks

17:10 18:30 Networking Drinks Reception

Day 2

8.30 9.30 Registration Refreshment

9.30 9.45 Chairperson's opening remarks

9.45 10.30 Pharmacovigilance activities for generic drugs with focus on risk management plan and safety communication

10:30 11:00 PV for Biologics

11:00 11:30 Morning Refreshment Break Networking Exhibition

11:30 12:00 MHRA Pharmacovigilance inspection: Prepare and Manage for Success

12:00 12:30 PV audit and inspections: the QPPV experience

12:30 13:30 Networking luncheon

13:30 14:30 Panel Discussion Patient Support Programme

14:30 15:00 Proposals for a more efficient and effective drug safety

15:00 15:30 Post authorization safety and efficacy studies

15:30 16:00 Afternoon Refreshment Break Networking Exhibition

16:00 16:30 Using pharmacovigilance databases to facilitate the detection of adverse events and the generation of safety signals

16:30 17:00 Outsourcing

17:30 17:05 Chairperson's closing remarks and end of conference

