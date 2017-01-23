According to the latest procurement market intelligence report from Technavio, the global SaaS market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% over the next five years due to the growth in demand for data centralization.

The research report titled 'Global SaaS: Procurement Intelligence Report 2017-2021 provides an in-depth analysis of category spend, best procurement practices and cost saving opportunities, aimed at helping organizations achieve superior business performance. The report also provides insights on pricing, supplier positioning and top companies, enabling sourcing professionals to improve their competitive advantage through procurement excellence.

"Organizations are increasingly focusing on obtaining real-time data insights, and streamlining and automating business functions with cost-effective software applications; this is expected to drive global demand for SaaS applications," said lead Technavio procurement expert Angad Singh for category spend intelligence. "Additionally, growth in the outsourcing of business requirements related to software and services is a major factor driving the global SaaS market," added Angad.

Cost saving opportunities in the SaaS market

The adoption of various cost optimization levers helps buyers of SaaS applications realize cost savings and achieve category management and value benefits (including a reduction in procurement complexities).

Technavio procurement experts have segmented the cost saving opportunities in the SaaS market into the following value-enhancement opportunities:

Adoption of technology

Supplier Competition

Adoption of negotiation strategies

Optimization of procurement practices

Bundling of services

Adoption of technology saving aspects

Microservices architecture refers to the method of developing a suite of independently deployable modular services. Unlike the monolithic architecture, modifications in a small section of applications do not require rebuilding and deployment of the entire suite. As a result, implementing microservices architecture methodologies for SaaS applications can lead to more reliability and less recovery time.

Docker is another technology, which works like a VM that allows applications to use the same Linux kernel as the main system to run the application, and requires only the application to be shipped, subsequently improving performance, and reducing application size.

Adoption of negotiation strategies

To ensure uninterrupted functioning of systems post procurement of software applications, buyers need to evaluate:

The level of assistance provided during transition from existing to newly deployed systems and processes

Training programs for employees

Whether support was provided by in-house teams or outsourced to other firms

Bundling of services saving aspects

To save time, costs, and management effort, buyers require SaaS solutions that can easily be integrated with existing legacy systems. In addition, they want the assurance of high-quality services and exchange of data through a safe mode such as network cables to eliminate the need to use public networks.

