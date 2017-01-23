According to the latest procurement market intelligence report from Technavio, the global sales force automation (SFA) marketis expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 9.8% over the next five years due to the increase in the need to reduce the sales cycle.

The research report titled 'Global Sales Force Automation Market: Procurement Intelligence Report 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of category spend, best procurement practices and cost saving opportunities, aimed at helping organizations achieve superior business performance. The report also provides insights on pricing, supplier positioning and top companies, enabling sourcing professionals to improve their competitive advantage through procurement excellence.

"The need to streamline sales processes to improve the ROI and to reduce manual efforts required to manage sales data are driving the growth of the global SFA application market. The applications' ability to facilitate real-time and accurate information flow between the sales team, the management, and other collaborative departments help improve internal processes," says lead Technavio procurement specialist Angad Singh for category spend intelligence. "The growth in the market is also driven by the cloud service revenue, which uses SaaS as the major delivery model," adds Angad.

Cost Saving Opportunities in the Sales Force Automation Market

The adoption of various cost-optimization levers helps buyers of sales force automation market realize direct cost savings and enhance category management and value benefits (including reduced procurement complexities).

Technavio procurement experts have segmented the cost saving opportunities in the sales force automation market into the following value-enhancement opportunities:

Adoption of technology

Supplier Competition

Adoption of negotiation strategies

Optimization of procurement practices

Bundling of services

Adoption of technology saving aspects

The integration of technologies such as social media integration and predictive analytics provides insights on customer behavior. Moreover, the adoption of mobility applications allows sales personnel to access data from anywhere and at any time, which would help ensure efficiency in sales and delivery. The adoption of these technologies can bring about cost savings to the extent of 12%.

The customer behavior information captured by the marketing tools increases the insights obtained by the sales team, which can assist them in tailoring their conversations with the customer.

Adoption of negotiation strategies saving aspects

Adoption of negotiation strategies is critical in the global sales force automation market. Category spend managers suggest value-adds, such as assistance in providing training to users, can be sought during negotiations.

The SFA software can have complex features and tools due to the presence of multiple functionalities. In that case, the difficulty in using the application increases, given that the sales team has limited knowledge of computers and software. This is where buyers can seek out suppliers who offer training as part of the software package. This helps to improve the efficiency and productivity of the sales team, generating cost savings to the extent of 5%.

Bundling of services saving aspects

One of the most opportunistic strategic cost saving levers in the global sales force automation market is the need for consolidation and unification of sales activities. Organizations are looking to consolidate implementation and maintenance of SFA applications, which include services such as planning, implementation, training of users, and providing related documentation. This bundling of services would help realize significant cost-savings.

