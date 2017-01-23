PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - January 23, 2017) - uBreakiFix opened at Desert Ridge on Jan. 21 at 21001 North Tatum Blvd. The growing technology repair brand specializes in same-day repair service of all electronics -- from phones, tablets and computers, to drones, hover boards and game consoles.

Led by millennial entrepreneur Justin Wetherill, uBreakiFix services all brands of electronics, repairing cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues and most other technical problems at its more than 275 stores across North America.

uBreakiFix Desert Ridge is the second location for owner Lisa Burns, who also owns uBreakiFix Happy Valley and has plans for a third location at Lake Pleasant Parkway in the near future.

"We've lived in the area for 20 years, and we are excited for the opportunity to share uBreakiFix with our friends and neighbors here," Burns said. "We hope to serve as a one-stop shop that our customers can trust to care for their devices as if they were our own."

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial duo Justin Wetherill and David Reiff, who later partnered with Eddie Trujillo to take their Internet-based brand brick and mortar. By reconciling quality tech repair with exceptional customer service, the brand has filled a niche in the marketplace and grown organically, without debt, investors or consultants.

uBreakiFix Desert Ridge is the brand's ninth location in the Phoenix area, joining locations in Tempe, North Valley, Peoria, Goodyear, Scottsdale, Happy Valley, Gilbert and downtown Phoenix.

"Even as we grow, customer satisfaction remains our number one priority," said uBreakiFix CEO and founder Justin Wetherill. "We look forward to answering the Desert Ridge community's tech needs with the quality repair service and exceptional customer experience that consumers have come to expect."

uBreakiFix opened 114 stores in 2016, bringing its total to 275 stores across the U.S. and Canada. The brand's ability to fix anything with a power button sets it apart from the competition. Each repair comes with a 90-day warranty.

uBreakiFix Desert Ridge is located at 21001 North Tatum Blvd., Suite LL-3, Phoenix, AZ 85050 and can be reached at: (480) 307-9555. For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com.

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers and everything in between. Cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues and most any other problem can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and in Canada. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

