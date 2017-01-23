Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Cocaine Dependence Pipeline Highlights 2017" drug pipelines to their offering.

This report, Cocaine Dependence Pipeline Highlights 2017, provides the most up-to-date information on key pipeline products in the global Cocaine Dependence market. It covers emerging therapies for Cocaine Dependence in active clinical development stages, including early- and late-stage clinical trials. The pipeline data presented in this report helps executives for tracking competition, identifying partners, evaluating opportunities, formulating business development strategies, and executing in-licensing and out-licensing deals.

Clinical Trial Stages:

The report provides Cocaine Dependence pipeline products by clinical trial stages, including both early- and late-stage development phase 3 clinical trials, phase 2 clinical trials, phase 1 clinical trials, preclinical research, and discovery stage.

Drug Mechanism Classes:

The report provides Cocaine Dependence pipeline products by their dominant mechanism of action. This helps executives categorize products based on their drug class and also assess the strengths and weaknesses of compounds.

Company:

The report provides Cocaine Dependence pipeline products by the company.

Short-Term Launch Highlights:

Find out which Cocaine Dependence pipeline products will be launched in the US and Ex-US till 2020.

Summary:

Cocaine Dependence phase 3 clinical trial pipeline products

Cocaine Dependence phase 2 clinical trial pipeline products

Cocaine Dependence phase 1 clinical trial pipeline products

Cocaine Dependence preclinical research pipeline products

Cocaine Dependence discovery-stage pipeline products

Cocaine Dependence pipeline products short-term launch highlights

