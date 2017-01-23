Research and Markets - Global Automotive Usage-Based Insurance Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Increasing Customer Retention Through Wider UBI Usage

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global automotive usage-based insurance market to grow at a CAGR of 7.93% during the period 2017-2021.

The market is at a nascent stage and has low penetration in the overall automotive insurance market. The market is seeing an influx of new players owing to its growth potential and the emergence of smartphone app technology in automotive UBI. The competition is expected to intensify during the forecast period because of product extensions and technological innovations. Many international players are expected to grow organically during the forecast period by expanding their customer base and creating differentiated products through partnerships with insurance companies.

One trend in market is increasing customer retention through wider UBI usage. Customer retention is of prime importance to any organization, and this can be best achieved with broader services under one system for automotive UBI players. The offering from automotive UBI is not limited to UBI alone, as UBI technology can serve as platforms for insurers to participate in a broader value chain. Currently, the telematics market is fragmented, with the presence of many service providers, which often leads to multiple redundant devices in the vehicle often uploading the same kinds of data to multiple telematic service providers' platforms.

According to the report, one driver in market is regulations for motor insurance. Regulations play a critical part in the adoption of insurance in the automotive segment. Most countries in the world mandate motor insurance. It will be beneficial for drivers to adopt UBI due to advantages such as reduced premium cost an enhanced safety through the monitoring of driving behavior. The rising share of digital distributors of motor insurance sales is also a positive trend in the automotive UBI market.

Key Vendors:



Intelligent Mechatronic System

Octo Telematics

Hubio

Sierra Wireless



Other Prominent Vendors:



Baseline Telematics

Masternaut

TomTom Telematics



Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by UBI type



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Market drivers



Part 09: Market challenges



Part 10: Market trends



Part 11: Vendor landscape



Part 12: Key vendor analysis



Part 13: Appendix

