Eurasia Smart Grid Market Forecast 2016-2026: Where are the Newest Smart Grid Announcements and Deployments in Eurasia? - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Eurasia Smart Grid: Market Forecast (2016-2026)" report to their offering.

The Eurasia region has several drivers for smart grid investment, including an initial base of smart meters already present in the region. Driven by high non-technical losses and aided by affordable local vendors, utilities - particularly in Russia and Ukraine - have been ambitious in deploying smart meters, despite a lack of strong regulatory incentives.

This bodes well for future deployments, as investment should continue even without strong regulatory drivers. This includes investment in advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), distribution automation (DA), wide area measurement (WAM), home energy management (HEM), information technology (IT), and battery storage.

But ultimately, the conditions for smart grid development in Eurasia are strong enough to drive investment in all but the most challenging regulatory environments. Meanwhile, even in countries with poor economic and political climates, multilateral funding may be available to ensure secure financing, implement necessary technical standards, and overcome political risk hurdles - as is the current case in Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.

With poor energy efficiency, high non-technical losses, and knowledgeable local firms eager to partner with international smart grid vendors, the medium-term outlook for smart grid infrastructure in Eurasia is favorable. By 2026, the smart grid market in Eurasia will be comparable to that of Central & Eastern Europe, and trail only China, India, and Latin America among emerging market regions in total market size.

Key questions answered in this study:

- Where are the newest smart grid announcements and deployments in Eurasia?

- How large will the smart grid market be across 12 Eurasian countries?

- How will political risk prove to be an obstacle in the Eurasia smart grid market?

- How will smart grid projects be financed in the near to medium-term in Eurasia?

- Who are the most active local and international vendors in the Eurasia market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Eurasia smart grid snapshot

3. Regional market forecast

4. Russia

5. Uzbekistan

6. Ukraine

7. Kazakhstan

8. Kyrgyzstan

9. Other countries

10. Vendor activity

11. Appendix

