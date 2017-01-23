3D Printing for Healthcare Applications 2016: The Technology that Could Revolutionize Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Manufacturing - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "3D Printing for Healthcare Applications" report to their offering.

3D printing (3DP) will have a strong commercial impact across major consumer segments of the global healthcare sectors, an industry that necessitates efficient production of primarily complex or personalized products.

The opportunity to customize drugs, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and medical devices drives an era of personalized medicine. 3D printing has garnered a place on the finisher's podium as one of the highly investigated technologies for potential adoption by a plethora of key participants in the healthcare industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

Research Methodology

Key Findings

2.0 Overview and Definition

Aspects of 3D Printing versus Traditional Manufacturing

Crowdsourcing and 3D Printing

Crowdsourcers Leading the Change

Mass Customization and 3D Printing

3.0 3D Printing Technology Landscape

Major 3D Printing Technologies

Comparative Analysis of 3D Printing Technologies

4.0 Assessment of 3D Printing across Healthcare

3D Printing has a Dynamic Impact across Multiple Verticals, which Largely Include the Healthcare and Industrial Sectors

3D Printing Is a Platform for Innovation across Healthcare

Recent Events across the Healthcare Industry Due to 3D Printing

Prosthetics, Bone Grafts, and Dental Prosthetics have the Highest Innovation and Adoption rates for 3D Printing Applications

5.0 Competency of 3D Printing across Healthcare

Business Model of Additive Manufacturing 3D Printer Manufacturers

Business Model of Additive Manufacturing Material Providers

Business Model of Additive Manufacturing Service Providers

Comparative Assessment of 3D Printing Technologies

Company Profile - Stratasys

Stratasys Activities in the Dental Industry - These dental 3D Printers are having a Huge Impact on the Dental Industry

The Use of Stratasys Printers in the Dental Industry - Case Studies Being used for Various Application in the Dental Industry

Stratasys Activities in the Healthcare Industry

The Use of Stratasys Printers in the Healthcare Industry

Company Profile - 3D Systems

6.0 Assessment of Potential Applications - Pharmaceutical

3D Printing - Key Areas of Impact across the Pharmaceutical Sector

Company Profile: Aprecia Pharmaceutical

perational Models of Pharma Business - 3DP a Major Point of Interest for Contract Manufacturers with Pharma Clients

Drug Supply Chain: How is 3D Printing Interrupting the Drug Supply Chain?

Impact across Emerging Markets

Regulatory Landscape

Drivers and Restraints - Factors Aiding/Hindering Adoption of 3D Printing in the Pharma Industry

Drivers Explained

Restraints Explained

Digital Fabrication's Potential Impact on Drug Accessibility in Emerging Countries

Strategic Recommendations on Steps Forward

7.0 Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity: 3D Printing for Healthcare

Major Growth Opportunities for 3DP in Healthcare

Strategic Imperatives for 3DP Technology Stakeholders

Epileptic Solutions Using 3D Printed Drugs - Aprecia Pharmaceutical, US

8.0 Patent Landscape Overview & Key Contacts

Patent Search Scope

Patent Publishing Trends, Global, 2011-2015

Top 20 Patent holders, Global, 2010-2015

Patents per Source Jurisdiction (Top 10 Patent offices), Global, 2010-2015

Key Company Contacts

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tz4668/3d_printing_for

