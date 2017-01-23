3D Printing for Healthcare Applications 2016: The Technology that Could Revolutionize Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Manufacturing - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
3D printing (3DP) will have a strong commercial impact across major consumer segments of the global healthcare sectors, an industry that necessitates efficient production of primarily complex or personalized products.
The opportunity to customize drugs, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and medical devices drives an era of personalized medicine. 3D printing has garnered a place on the finisher's podium as one of the highly investigated technologies for potential adoption by a plethora of key participants in the healthcare industry.
Key Topics Covered:
1.0 Executive Summary
- Research Methodology
- Key Findings
2.0 Overview and Definition
- Aspects of 3D Printing versus Traditional Manufacturing
- Crowdsourcing and 3D Printing
- Crowdsourcers Leading the Change
- Mass Customization and 3D Printing
3.0 3D Printing Technology Landscape
- Major 3D Printing Technologies
- Comparative Analysis of 3D Printing Technologies
4.0 Assessment of 3D Printing across Healthcare
- 3D Printing has a Dynamic Impact across Multiple Verticals, which Largely Include the Healthcare and Industrial Sectors
- 3D Printing Is a Platform for Innovation across Healthcare
- Recent Events across the Healthcare Industry Due to 3D Printing
- Prosthetics, Bone Grafts, and Dental Prosthetics have the Highest Innovation and Adoption rates for 3D Printing Applications
5.0 Competency of 3D Printing across Healthcare
- Business Model of Additive Manufacturing 3D Printer Manufacturers
- Business Model of Additive Manufacturing Material Providers
- Business Model of Additive Manufacturing Service Providers
- Comparative Assessment of 3D Printing Technologies
- Company Profile - Stratasys
- Stratasys Activities in the Dental Industry - These dental 3D Printers are having a Huge Impact on the Dental Industry
- The Use of Stratasys Printers in the Dental Industry - Case Studies Being used for Various Application in the Dental Industry
- Stratasys Activities in the Healthcare Industry
- The Use of Stratasys Printers in the Healthcare Industry
- Company Profile - 3D Systems
6.0 Assessment of Potential Applications - Pharmaceutical
- 3D Printing - Key Areas of Impact across the Pharmaceutical Sector
- Company Profile: Aprecia Pharmaceutical
- perational Models of Pharma Business - 3DP a Major Point of Interest for Contract Manufacturers with Pharma Clients
- Drug Supply Chain: How is 3D Printing Interrupting the Drug Supply Chain?
- Impact across Emerging Markets
- Regulatory Landscape
- Drivers and Restraints - Factors Aiding/Hindering Adoption of 3D Printing in the Pharma Industry
- Drivers Explained
- Restraints Explained
- Digital Fabrication's Potential Impact on Drug Accessibility in Emerging Countries
- Strategic Recommendations on Steps Forward
7.0 Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity: 3D Printing for Healthcare
- Major Growth Opportunities for 3DP in Healthcare
- Strategic Imperatives for 3DP Technology Stakeholders
- Epileptic Solutions Using 3D Printed Drugs - Aprecia Pharmaceutical, US
8.0 Patent Landscape Overview & Key Contacts
- Patent Search Scope
- Patent Publishing Trends, Global, 2011-2015
- Top 20 Patent holders, Global, 2010-2015
- Patents per Source Jurisdiction (Top 10 Patent offices), Global, 2010-2015
- Key Company Contacts
