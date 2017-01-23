China has long been the leader of the textile and apparel industry worldwide. As industries in other countries face change, China's involvement with their export and import businesses is set to increase. Further details on the changing relationships between China and textile and apparel industries across the globe are some of this week's featured stories on BizVibe. BizVibe is the world's smartest B2B marketplace and allows users to connect with over seven million companies around the globe.

Mexico expected to increase textile imports from China

Donald Trump's promise to slap hefty tariffs on exports from Mexico and the expected breakdown of the US-Mexico trade relationship is threatening Mexico's textile and apparel industry. In 2015, Mexico imported USD 6.5 billion worth of textiles and apparel from the US, and 80% of Mexico's total exports go to the US.

The uncertainty of its relationship with the US is causing Mexico to look for other strong trading partners. Mexico has begun importing raw materials for textile production from China rather than the US due to reduced costs and reduced tension, and their trade relationship is expected to strengthen over the coming years.

High costs threatening textile industry in Germany

The textile and apparel industry in Germany employs 130,000 people. Its total textile exports were valued at EUR 24 billion in 2013, and the industry focuses heavily on innovative technical textiles.

However, the significantly cheaper cost of doing business in China is threatening the German industry, and imports from China and other countries have risen significantly over the past decade. This is forcing German textile and apparel manufacturers to improve upon the quality and uniqueness of their products in order to remain competitive in the market.

Pakistan and China becoming competitors once more

Pakistan's textile industry lost 500,000 jobs as of September of last year, and has faced challenges largely due to energy shortages and threats of terrorism throughout the country. However, thanks to a new government initiative, the industry is expected to recover and attract new business in the near future.

This initiative is expected to create 3.5 million textile jobs and has the potential to increase Pakistan's textile exports to $26 billion. Additionally, as Pakistan has lower wages and production costs than China, it has the potential to attract business from clients looking to move from China for cheaper sources of labour, re-establishing itself as a competitor as the industry begins to thrive.

