

OVERLAND PARK (dpa-AFX) - Telecom company Sprint announced it will buy a 33 percent stake in Jay Z's music streaming service Tidal.



As part of the deal, Sprint's 45 million customers will receive unlimited access to exclusive artist content. TIDAL and its artists will make exclusive content that will only be available to current and new Sprint customers, the company said in a press release.



Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure joins Tidal's board of directors.



'Jay saw not only a business need, but a cultural one, and put his heart and grit into building TIDAL into a world-class music streaming platform that is unrivaled in quality and content,' Claure said in a statement. 'The passion and dedication that these artist-owners bring to fans will enable Sprint to offer new and existing customers access to exclusive content and entertainment experiences in a way no other service can.'



The partnership also creates a dedicated marketing fund specifically for artists. The fund will allow artists the flexibility to create and share their work with and for their fans.



'Sprint shares our view of revolutionizing the creative industry to allow artists to connect directly with their fans and reach their fullest, shared potential,' said JAY Z. 'Marcelo understood our goal right away and together we are excited to bring Sprint's 45 million customers an unmatched entertainment experience.'



