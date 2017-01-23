Nanopolymer research has exploded since its discovery around 10 years ago and is shaping the future of the textile coatings industry. This technology is invisible to the naked eye, yet is all around us, as it is used in many applications like cars, home furniture, and now textiles and clothing.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170123005966/en/

Infiniti Research helps companies identify new market opportunities (Graphic: Business Wire)

Nano coatings in textiles

Innovations from leading nano coating manufacturers has created unique solutions that have completely transformed textiles and nonwovens, introducing fabrics with brand new properties. The application of nanotechnology in textile manufacturing has led to the introduction of fabrics with excellent chemical resistance, mechanical strength, water repellence, antibacterial properties, and other properties that cannot be achieved by other means. Technical textiles were developed as a result of the versatility provided to the textile industry by nanotechnology. For instance, swimsuits are often made with a plasma layer, enhanced by nanotechnology, to repel water molecules and provide gliding comfort to the swimmer.

The impact of nanotechnology and its entrance into the textiles industry is a big reason why the global technical textiles market is projected to grow several billion by the year 2020 according to Infiniti Research market intelligence experts. In addition to its exceptional repellence and anti-bacterial properties, nano coatings for textiles also offer other key selling points such as wrinkle-resistance, soft finishes, invisibility and easiness to clean.

Rapidly Changing Textile Market

China surpassed the U.S. in 2014 to become the world's largest economy by producing over USD 17.6 trillion in terms of goods and services. However, it was only 14 years earlier the U.S. produced nearly three times as much as the Chinese. China's emergence was bad news for leading textile coatings vendors in North America, as some of the biggest companies in the region saw their grasp on the market quickly diminish with Chinese suppliers grabbing a major chunk of the market.

Now buyers have started fleeing from China to lower cost markets and many Chinese textile manufacturers are expanding their operations to 'Belt and Road' countries. The textile coatings and manufacturing market is constantly changing in terms innovations, trends and geographical strongholds, putting increased emphasis on the need for market intelligence.

Infiniti Research offers expert market intelligence covering 100 countries in over 30 languages, providing actionable insights to help companies stay ahead of the curve and identify future markets before their competitors. Infiniti's specialized research analysts have worked with thousands of Fortune 500 companies, including leading vendors in the textile coatings industry who were looking for new potential North American opportunities to compete with competitors in China.

Have Questions about this study: Request more information on this report

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 13 years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170123005966/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.infinitiresearch.com