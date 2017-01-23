NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 01/23/17 -- PR News announced their annual list of Top Women in PR acknowledging the innovation and accomplishments of women who have made bold advancements in managing crises, developing brand messages, protecting and building brand reputations and creating content for digital platforms, for their own organizations or for clients.

"PR News' Top Women in PR list is comprised of the most influential women, the ones driving the agenda for the industry and in their companies. I am thrilled to be recognized for the work that I am so passionate about executing for my clients. My team and I love contributing to the success of impactful businesses with noble global causes," said Lindsey Carnett, CEO and President of Marketing Maven, an award-winning integrated marketing and public relations agency.

Carnett is one of the honorees being celebrated during an awards luncheon on January 24, 2017 at the Grand Hyatt in New York City. Carnett has become known among business leaders a spirited trailblazer who prides herself on giving a voice to the underdog. Named to the 2016 Entrepreneur 360 list of "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America," Marketing Maven specializes in PR, influencer marketing, social media advertising, direct response marketing and reputation management.

Recently named AI Global Media's Most Influential Female in Marketing, USA and honored as Folio: Magazine's 2015 Top Women in Media, Carnett lectures at universities, conferences and professional marketing organizations globally. She has appeared in the Forbes Most Powerful Women Business Leader issue, on CCTV, Newsmax, Business Rockstars, NPR, The Doctors, Telemundo, FOX Business, TheStreet.com, Huffington Post and USA Today.

Other honorees include such luminaries as Catherine Blades of Aflac, Danielle Devine of Johnson & Johnson and Marcie Klein of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

For more information or to register for the awards luncheon on January 24, 2017 from 12:00 to 2:30 p.m. at the Grand Hyatt in New York City, visit www.prnewsonline.com/top-women-pr-awards-2017/. Individual tickets and tables of ten are available for purchase. Table purchases come with priority seating and ensure attendees are seated together.

About PR News

The PR News Group at Access Intelligence, LLC is a go-to source that serves the communications and marketing community at corporations, agencies and nonprofits. The PR News Group focuses on honing and growing PR and marketing professionals' skills in social media, crisis management, digital PR, measurement, employee relations, media training, CSR and writing through its flagship newsletter, webinars, conferences, awards programs, workshops and guidebooks. With the launch of its weekly newsletter over 70 years ago, PR News has remained dedicated to supporting the growth of communicators and marketers all while keeping them abreast of the latest news affecting their industries.

About Marketing Maven

With offices in Los Angeles and New York, Marketing Maven is a full service marketing and communications agency. With origins in direct response public relations, Marketing Maven has developed into a premier voice in brand strategy, social media, innovative media relations, event marketing, tradeshow support, Hispanic marketing and search engine optimization. Named to the prestigious list of Entrepreneur 360 companies in 2016, Marketing Maven leads the industry in utilizing advanced metrics to measure their clients' marketing reach and providing competitive analysis unparalleled in the industry. For additional information about Marketing Maven, visit www.MarketingMaven.com.

