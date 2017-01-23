Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2017) - Argo Gold Inc. (CSE: ARQ) ("Argo Gold" or the "Company") welcomes Dr. Charles (Jay) Hodgson to the Advisory Board. Dr. Hodgson is a Research Exploration Geologist with over 40 years of worldwide experience in base metal and precious metal exploration. He is a graduate of McGill University in Montreal and received his PhD from the University of California at Berkeley. From 1972 to 1995, Dr. Hodgson was Professor of Economic Geology at Queen's University where he taught and carried out a program of mineral exploration research on gold, base metal VMS and Sedex, and copper-gold porphyry deposits in collaboration with the mining industry. During his tenure at Queen's University, he supervised over 50 graduate theses and published 45 scientific papers including several landmark articles on economic geology and exploration. From 1996 to 2006, Dr. Hodgson was Chief Geologist at Barrick Gold Corp. where he was involved with designing Barrick's worldwide exploration programs and ensuring that the company maintained its technical edge among the gold exploration world. During his mandate at Barrick, he was involved with the exploration of several world-class gold deposits such as Pierina and Alto Chicama in Peru, Pascua-Lama in Chile, Valadero in Argentina, and Bulyanhulu in Tanzania. Dr. Hodgson brings an invaluable wealth of experience and his passion and enthusiasm for exploration to Argo Gold.

Argo Gold also welcomes Stan Buchalter as a Consultant to the company. Mr. Buchalter graduated from McMaster University in Hamilton in 1977 with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Economics. He owned and ran his family business for 20 years, and he has many years of experience in the public market and started with his investor relations business in 2002.

Argo Gold also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 400,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.10 per share and expiring on January 23, 2020 to consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The common shares issuable upon exercise of the options are subject to a four-month hold period from the original date of grant.

About Argo Gold Inc.

Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker ARQ. Argo Gold is focused on gold exploration projects central and northwestern Ontario. All of Argo Gold's projects are 100% owned and have indications of economic viability. Argo Gold's website is www.argogold.ca.

