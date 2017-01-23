PORTSMOUTH, N.H., 2017-01-23 22:05 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Who: Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) helps businesses pay and get paid. Businesses and banks rely on Bottomline for domestic and international payments, effective cash management tools, automated workflows for payment processing and bill review and state-of-the-art fraud detection, behavioral analytics and regulatory compliance. More than 10,000 corporations, financial institutions, and banks benefit from Bottomline solutions. Headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, we delight our customers through offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.



What: Announcement of Second Quarter Fiscal 2017 Financial Results



When: On Wednesday, February 1, 2017, a press release summarizing the company's financial results will be issued at 4:00 p.m. EST. An investor conference call will follow at 5:00 p.m.



Conference Call Details:



Dial-In Number: U.S. (800) 230-1059 International (651) 224-7472



A digital replay of the conference call will be available from 7:00 p.m. on February 1, 2017 through midnight on February 15, 2017. The replay can be accessed by dialing U.S. (800) 475-6701 or International (320) 365-3844, Access Code 414603. The conference call will also be available live at www.bottomline.com. Following the call, a replay will be available on the website and will remain accessible for a period of 12 months.



Bottomline Technologies and the BT logo are trademarks of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. which may be registered in certain jurisdictions. All other brand/product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.



Contact: Rick Booth Bottomline Technologies 603-501-6270 rbooth@bottomline.com