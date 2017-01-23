Time of Conference Call Changed to 10 A.M. (Eastern) from 9:00 A.M. (Eastern)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE:AXS) will release financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016 on Wednesday, February 1, 2017, after the close of the financial markets. The Company will host an investor teleconference, including a question and answer period, on Thursday, February 2, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern) to discuss the fourth quarter results as well as related matters. The call was previously scheduled for 9:00 a.m. (Eastern).

The teleconference can be accessed by dialing (888) 317-6003 (U.S. callers) or (412) 317-6061 (international callers) and entering the passcode 5199822 approximately 10 minutes in advance of the call. A live, listen-only webcast of the call will also be available via the Investor Information section of the Company's website at www.axiscapital.com.

A replay of the teleconference will be available for two weeks by dialing (877) 344-7529 (U.S. callers) or (412) 317-0088 (international callers) and entering the passcode 10098770. The webcast will be archived in the Investor Information section of the Company's website.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital is a Bermuda-based global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders' equity attributable to AXIS Capital at September 30, 2016 of $6.0 billion and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore, Middle East, Canada and Latin America. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard Poor's and "A+" ("Superior") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com. Please be sure to follow AXIS Capital on LinkedIn.

