SOLUTIONS 30: +53.1% growth in turnover in 2016

+67.6% growth in turnover in fourth-quarter 2016

Robust double-digit profitable growth set to continue in 2017

SOLUTIONS 30, Europe's leading provider of solutions for New Technologies, today announced its unaudited turnover for Q4 and full-year 2016.

In millions of euro

(Unaudited figures) Q4 12 months 2016 2015 Chg % 2016 2015 Chg % Total 57.0 34.0 +67.6% 191.7 125.2 +53.1% O/w France 38.5 23.6 + 63.1% 133.4 88.5 +50.7% O/w International 18.5 10.4 +77.9% 58.3 36.7 +58.9%

Growth fuelled by fibre and smart meter contracts

Solutions 30's consolidated turnover in fourth-quarter 2016 surged 67.6% to €57.0 million compared with the same period in 2015. Full-year 2016 turnover rose 53.1% to €191.7 million, with approximately 66% accounted for by organic growth.

Growth in France was fuelled by the roll-out of contracts signed in 2015 related to high-speed Internet infrastructures and installation of linky smart meters. These are five-year contracts that will be fully operational in 2017

The international market now accounts for 32.5% of Solutions 30's total business (Q4) Turnover rose 58.9% on the back of the consolidation of Spanish companies Rexion (in November 2015) and Autronic (in March 2016), Belgian-based JFS (in May 2016) and the German ABM (in November 2016).

Solid business performance

In France, SOLUTIONS 30 won an initial contract for the roll-out of 6% of the first tranche of 5.2 million gas meters.

Recent acquisitions in the international market brings the group to critical mass in all its markets. It now has solid bases for growth, clearly demonstrated by its recent wins:

In Belgium, Proximus (ex-Belgacom) announced a €3 billion investment over 10 years to accelerate the deployment of fibre-optic. JFS is one of the companies selected to work on the project, illustrating the value of SOLUTIONS 30's external growth strategy.

Following a tender in Italy for the installation of a tranche of 1.8 million meters, Italgas (ex-ENI) selected SOLUTIONS 30 for 16% of this phase, starting next March.

2017: sustained double-digit profitable growth

SOLUTIONS 30 reached a new milestone in 2016 as it continued to consolidate and increase its European leadership position.

SOLUTIONS 30 will continue its profitable growth strategy in 2017 with further double-digit gains.

Financial calendar: key dates

26 April, 2017: publication of 2016 annual results and Q1 2017 turnover

25 July 2017 Q2 2017 turnover

26 September 2017 First-half 2017 results

8 November 2017 Q3 2017 turnover

23 January 2018 2017 turnover

This schedule is given as an indication only and is subject to change.

Results will be announced after the close of the Alternext and XETRA markets at 20:00 CET.

About SOLUTIONS 30

The SOLUTIONS 30 group (ex PC30) is Europe's leading provider of solutions for New Technologies. Its mission is to make the technological changes that transform our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike: yesterday, computers and the Internet; today, digital; tomorrow, the technologies that will make the world ever more connected in real time. Since its founding, the Group has handled more than 10 million calls and created a network of 3,000 regional technicians. SOLUTIONS 30 currently covers the whole of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and Spain.

The total number of SOLUTIONS 30 S.E. shares is 20,440,516, with an identical number of theoretical and exercisable voting rights.

SOLUTIONS 30 is listed on the Alternext market - ISIN FR0010263335 - code ALS30, eligible for the PEA-PME share savings plan, and on the Frankfurt stock exchange on the XETRA electronic system (ISIN FR0010263335 - code EO2)

For more information, go to www.solutions30.com (http://www.solutions30.com/)

