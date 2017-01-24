Wolters Kluwer Legal Regulatory U.S.:

WHAT: 2016 was a judicial, legislative and regulatory roller coaster for labor and employment issues. What implications will these regulations have moving forward especially under the new administration?

Wolters Kluwer Legal Regulatory U.S. has issued a white paper discussing important labor and employment developments in 2016 at the White House, the Supreme Court, the federal agencies, and in federal and state legislatures. Led by attorney and legal analyst Pamela Wolf, the Employment Law Daily's team of experts highlights the previous year's most noteworthy developments in the labor and employment industry, including:

In November, the Department of Labor's controversial overtime rule was blocked by a federal court in Texas. The DOL has appealed the ruling, which will be reviewed by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals on an expedited basis.

The Seventh Circuit may become the first federal appeals court to declare that Title VII protects against employment discrimination based on sexual orientation. The battle over whether Title VII's prohibition on discrimination based on sex includes sexual orientation has been raging for years, and has been more recently extended to whether it also includes gender identity.

Legislative gridlock on the federal level again prompted states to take the lead on worker protections such minimum wage increases, paid leave, fair workplace scheduling, and medical and recreational marijuana laws.

Wolf will also discuss the implications of 2016's significant federal and state labor and employment developments on January 25th at 2:00pm EST during the Wolters Kluwer Legal Regulatory U.S. What Are the Experts Saying (WATES) webinar. To register for the webinar, visit: https://lrus.wolterskluwer.com/events/webinars/wates.

WHO: Pamela Wolf, J.D., Senior Labor and Employment Law Analyst, Wolters Kluwer Legal Regulatory U.S.

Employment Law Daily from Wolters Kluwer delivers authoritative content from attorney experts on breaking court decisions and legislative developments each and every day. Employment Law Daily covers the most current federal and state court decisions with links to full text from Supreme Courts, Appellate Courts and District Courts. For more information, visit: www.employmentlawdaily.com.

CONTACT: To arrange interviews with Pamela Wolf or other labor and employment experts from Employment Law Daily on this or any other legal topics, please contact:

Media

Linda Gharib

Director, Communications

Wolters Kluwer Legal Regulatory U.S.

Tel: +1 (646) 887-7962

Email: linda.gharib@wolterskluwer.com

About Wolters Kluwer Legal Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer Legal Regulatory U.S. is a part of Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX:WKL), a global leader in professional information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2015 annual revenues of €4.2 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal Regulatory U.S., visit www.WoltersKluwerLR.com, follow us onFacebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170123006044/en/

Contacts:

Wolters Kluwer Legal Regulatory U.S.

Linda Gharib, +1-646-887-7962

Director, Communications

linda.gharib@wolterskluwer.com