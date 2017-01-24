TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/23/17 -- LOGiQ Asset Management Inc. (TSX: LGQ)("LOGiQ") announced today the departure of Nevin Markwart, who was formerly the President and Chief Executive Officer of Front Street Capital, which was combined with LOGiQ on December 8, 2016. Mr. Markwart was brought into Front Street Capital to prepare it for the transaction with LOGiQ and remains a member of the LOGiQ Board of Directors.

Also departing LOGiQ are Rick Brown, who was a portfolio manager with Front Street Capital, and John Kim, who was a portfolio manager with LOGiQ Asset Management Ltd. (formerly Aston Hill Asset Management Ltd.)("LAML").

As previously announced by LOGiQ (formerly Aston Hill Financial Inc.) on December 8, 2016, the vendors of Front Street Capital and Tuscarora Capital Inc. ("TCI"), and LOGiQ completed a transaction to combine their respective companies, creating a new, leading independent asset management firm. LOGiQ also announced portfolio management changes to certain Front Street Capital and LAML funds:

-- Craig Porter has assumed portfolio management duties for the Aston Hill Advantage Oil & Gas Income Fund. He has prime responsibility for various resources mandates for the firm. Mr. Porter has more than 20 years' investment experience and joined Front Street Capital as portfolio manager in October 2005. -- Sandy Liang of LOGiQ Capital Partners Inc. has assumed portfolio management duties for the Front Street Tactical Bond Fund, the Front Street Tactical Bond Class, and for the fixed-income portion of the Front Street Balanced Monthly Income Class. Mr. Liang is a corporate debt portfolio manager at LOGiQ Capital Partners (a sub-advisor to certain funds managed by LAML) and joined the LOGiQ group of companies in October 2011, bringing with him more than 25 years of experience in credit and equity investments. -- Manitou Investment Management Ltd. has been appointed the portfolio sub- advisor for the Aston Hill Opportunities Fund, the Aston Hill US Conservative Growth Fund, the Aston Hill US Conservative Growth Class, the Aston Hill Total Return Fund and Aston Hill Total Return Class. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. is a Toronto-based, independent owner-operated firm dedicated to delivering exceptional long-term investment performance to a select number of high net worth and institutional clients.

About LOGiQ Asset Management Inc.

LOGiQ Asset Management Inc. (logiqasset.com) is a diversified asset management company with a suite of retail mutual funds, closed end funds, hedge funds and pooled funds, and also provides segregated institutional managed accounts and institutional advisory sales.

The TSX has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

Contacts:

Joe Canavan

President and Chief Executive Officer

LOGiQ Asset Management Inc.

(416) 583-2300



Derek Slemko

Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer

LOGiQ Asset Management Inc.

(416) 583-2300



