TOKYO, Jan 24, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) has established a specialized Oil & Gas Division within Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America, Inc. (MHIA), its Houston-based U.S. subsidiary. By strengthening the combined functions for various products handled by the Group, such as compressors and gas turbines, MHI will provide one stop solutions to the upstream, LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and downstream markets.Many of MHI's leading technologies trace their origins back to the U.S." said MHI President and CEO Shunichi Miyanaga "We are pleased to be able to offer the technologies we have honed in Japan to customers in the U.S. from a local base."Hiroaki Osaki, president of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Compressor Corporation(MCO), serves as president of the newly-established division."I am convinced that the oil, gas and petrochemical industry in the U.S. will continue its robust development," Osaki stated. "It is my responsibility to create synergies across MHI's product lines and utilize our vast R&D network to seek out new technologies, innovations, and services that will drive value for customers and broaden the MHI Oil & Gas portfolio.MHI's Oil & Gas Division has opened a dedicated office in downtown Houston, The division will focus on identifying, developing, and leading business opportunities for turbomachinery and engineered solutions including growth areas such as floating production, LNG, plant modularization, CO2 EOR, gas processing and petrochemicals.MHI group has 7,300 employees in over 100 offices and factories located in 30 states across the U.S. MHI's relocation of its U.S. Head Office in Houston last year, established deeper roots in an important city for America's energy and oil & gas businesses, bringing MHI closer to its customers and manufacturing sites. The MHI Group will work in close collaboration across group companies and through the MHIA Oil & Gas Division and continue to expand business in the North American market.Houston is also home to the head office and factory of MCO's U.S. subsidiary Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Compressor International Corporation (MCO-I) and a service base of the local subsidiary of Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS).About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), headquartered in Tokyo, is one of the world's leading industrial firms with 80,000 group employees and annual consolidated revenues of around 38 billion U.S. dollars. For more than 130 years, the company has channeled big thinking into innovative and integrated solutions that move the world forward. MHI owns a unique business portfolio covering land, sea, sky and even space. MHI delivers innovative and integrated solutions across a wide range of industries from commercial aviation and transportation to power plants and gas turbines, and from machinery and infrastructure to integrated defense and space systems.