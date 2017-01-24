REDWOOD CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/23/17 -- AutoGrid Systems, the leader in Energy Internet software, today announced it was named in the prestigious 2017 Global Cleantech 100 for the fourth year in a row. Produced by CTG (Cleantech Group), whose work keeps its audiences and clients in touch with emerging trends, leading innovation companies and all key players in sustainable innovation, the complete list of 100 companies was revealed on January 23rd at the 15th annual Cleantech Forum San Francisco.

Featuring companies that are best positioned to solve tomorrow's clean technology challenges, the Global Cleantech 100 is a comprehensive list of private companies with the highest potential to make significant market impact within a 5-10 year timeframe.

"With renewable energy generation increasing, energy storage costs plummeting, energy IoT devices proliferating and energy market deregulation accelerating, utilities, electricity retailers and other energy service providers need to rapidly innovate if they hope to win in this new, distributed energy world," said Dr. Amit Narayan, CEO of AutoGrid. "Being named to the 2017 Global Cleantech 100 list shows that AutoGrid continues to be a leader in enabling energy service providers to develop innovative new business models, with a comprehensive flexibility management solution that allows them to control, optimize and monetize flexible capacity from any networked distributed energy resource, in real time and at scale."

This list is collated by combining proprietary CTG research data, with weighted qualitative judgments from hundreds of nominations, and specific inputs from a global 86-person Expert Panel. To qualify for the list, companies must be independent, for-profit, cleantech companies that are not listed on any major stock exchange.

The list is accompanied by a full report with commentary and insight on the 2017 Global Cleantech 100.

"From day one, the purpose of the Global Cleantech 100 program was to act as our barometric read on how the many facets that contribute to the emergence and maturing of an innovation theme like cleantech (the 'doing of more with less') are changing year on year," said Richard Youngman, CEO, CTG (Cleantech Group). "Now in its 8th year, we see more signals this year of the ongoing mainstreaming of clean technologies, sustainability, and resource efficiency on its journey towards the point where this is just the normal way business is done."

The 2017 Global Cleantech 100 recognition adds to a long list of energy industry accolades for AutoGrid over the last 12 months. In 2016 AutoGrid was named a 2016 Energy Productivity Innovation Challenge (EPIC) winner, won a Greentech Media 2016 Grid Edge Award, was named a 2016 New Energy Pioneer by Bloomberg New Energy Finance, and was the only company to be simultaneously positioned as a Leader on Navigant Research's Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Software and Demand Response Management System (DRMS) Leaderboard report.

About Cleantech Group

Founded in 2002, the mission of Cleantech Group (CTG) is to accelerate sustainable innovation. Our subscriptions, events and programs are all designed to help corporates, investors, and all players in the innovation ecosystem discover and connect with the key companies, trends, and people in the market. Our coverage is global, spans the entire clean technology theme and is relevant to the future of all industries. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, with a growing international presence in London.

Our parent company, Enovation Partners, one of Consulting Magazine's 7 to Watch, is based in Chicago (learn more at www.enovationpartners.com).

About AutoGrid:

AutoGrid builds software applications that enable a smarter Energy Internet. The company's AutoGrid Flex™ suite of Energy Internet applications allows utilities, electricity retailers, renewable energy project developers and energy service providers to deliver cheap, clean and reliable energy by managing networked distributed energy resources (DERs) in real time and at scale. AutoGrid applications are all built on the AutoGrid Energy Internet Platform™ (EIP™), with patented Predictive Controls™ technology that leverages petabytes of smart meter, sensor and third-party data, along with powerful data science and high-performance computing algorithms, to monitor, predict, optimize and control the operations of millions of assets connected across global energy networks.

AutoGrid Flex has more than 2,000 megawatts of DERs under contract with more than 25 global energy companies around the world. Several of the world's leading energy companies, such as E.ON, Bonneville Power Administration, Florida Power & Light, Southern California Edison, Eneco, Portland General Electric, CPS Energy, New Hampshire Electric Cooperative, NextEra Energy, Xcel Energy and CLEAResult, are using AutoGrid's software to improve their operations, integrate renewables and drive deeper engagement with their customers. AutoGrid has been recognized with several prestigious industry awards including the 2016 Energy Productivity Innovation Challenge (EPIC), Greentech Media's Grid Edge Award 2016, Bloomberg New Energy Pioneer 2016, World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer 2015, Red Herring Top 100 North America 2015, 2017 Cleantech Global 100, and Industrial Innovation Company of the Year 2014 by the Cleantech Group.