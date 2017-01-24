sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 24.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

35,385 Euro		-0,601
-1,67 %
WKN: A2ANS2 ISIN: BMG475671050 Ticker-Symbol: 0M3 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IHS MARKIT LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
IHS MARKIT LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,879
36,24
23.01.
35,70
36,42
23.01.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
IHS MARKIT LTD
IHS MARKIT LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
IHS MARKIT LTD35,385-1,67 %