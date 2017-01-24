Glassdoor Reveals The 25 Best Jobs In The UK For 2017

Finance Manager Moves Up to Top Spot; Tax Manager New Entry at #2

LONDON, Jan. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --With thousands of people already searching for jobs in the New Year, Glassdoor, one of the world's largest job sites, today announced its annual jobs report identifying the 25Best Jobs in the UK for 2017. Finance Manager claims the top spot followed by Tax Manager and Design Manager. Jobs including Data Scientist, Communications Manager and Mobile Developer are new to the list this year.

This report highlights the 25 best jobs based on each job's overall Glassdoor Job Score1. The Glassdoor Job Score is determined using three key factors: earning potential based on median annual base salary, job satisfaction rating and number of job openings. The jobs that made this list stand out across all three categories.

The 25Best Jobs in the UK for 2017 are:

1. Finance Manager

Job Score : 4.5

: 4.5 Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.7

Median Base Salary: £68,000

2. Tax Manager

Job Score : 4.4

: 4.4 Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8

Median Base Salary: £59,228

3. Design Manager

Job Score : 4.4

: 4.4 Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1

Median Base Salary: £55,000

4. Audit Manager

Job Score : 4.4

: 4.4 Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2

Median Base Salary: £59,500

5. HR Manager

Job Score : 4.4

: 4.4 Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1

Median Base Salary: £50,000

6. Data Scientist

Job Score : 4.4

: 4.4 Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.4

Median Base Salary: £45,000

7. Supply Chain Manager

Job Score : 4.3

: 4.3 Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1

Median Base Salary: £53,000

8. Solutions Architect

Job Score : 4.3

: 4.3 Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8

Median Base Salary: £65,000

9. Scrum Master

Job Score : 4.3

: 4.3 Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.4

Median Base Salary: £55,000

10. Communications Manager

Job Score : 4.3

: 4.3 Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2

Median Base Salary: £46,800

11. Commercial Manager

Job Score : 4.2

: 4.2 Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.6

Median Base Salary: £65,000

12. Marketing Manager

Job Score : 4.2

: 4.2 Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8

Median Base Salary: £45,000

13. Operations Manager

Job Score : 4.2

: 4.2 Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.6

Median Base Salary: £50,000

14. Risk Manager

Job Score : 4.2

: 4.2 Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0

Median Base Salary: £60,000

15. Site Manager

Job Score : 4.2

: 4.2 Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.7

Median Base Salary: £45,000

16. PHP Developer

Job Score : 4.2

: 4.2 Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0

Median Base Salary: £34,500

17. Product Manager

Job Score : 4.1

: 4.1 Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.5

Median Base Salary: £55,000

18. Project Engineer

Job Score : 4.1

: 4.1 Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8

Median Base Salary: £40,000

19. Technical Architect

Job Score : 4.1

: 4.1 Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9

Median Base Salary: £66,000

20. Maintenance Manager

Job Score : 4.1

: 4.1 Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1

Median Base Salary: £45,000

21. Payroll Manager

Job Score : 4.1

: 4.1 Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1

Median Base Salary: £38,533

22. Mobile Developer

Job Score : 4.1

: 4.1 Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.6

Median Base Salary: £52,500

23. Business Analyst

Job Score : 4.0

: 4.0 Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.6

Median Base Salary: £40,891

24. Project Manager

Job Score : 4.0

: 4.0 Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.4

Median Base Salary: £47,500

25. Brand Manager

Job Score : 4.0

: 4.0 Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0

Median Base Salary: £43,750

"This report reinforces that the best jobs are highly-skilled and are staying ahead of the growing trend toward workplace automation. The finance and tech industries are well represented on this list, both of which the UK is renowned for," said Dr. Andrew Chamberlain, Glassdoor Chief Economist. "In particular for tech jobs, companies across all industries are hiring workers for these much needed positions. Any organisation today with a mobile app, web presence or digitised data are struggling to fill positions like data scientists, solutions architect and mobile developers."

This is the third year that Glassdoor has published its Best Jobs in the UK report. Tech jobs make up six of the Top 25, although none of these are featured in the top five. Finance Manager takes the top spot, up from #2 in 2016 and 2015, whereas last year's #1, Business Development Manager, has dropped off the list this year. Many of these jobs, such as Tax Manager (#2, 4.4), HR Manager (#5, 4.4), Commercial Manager (#11, 4.2) and Marketing Manager (#12, 4.2), can be performed in a variety of sectors, showing the versatility of these roles. Finance Manager (#1, 4.5) has the highest median annual base salary of £68,000, and Scrum Master (#9, 4.3) has the highest job satisfaction rating at 4.4.

1Methodology: Glassdoor's 25 Best Jobs in UK report identifies specific jobs with the highest overall Glassdoor Job Score. The Glassdoor Job Score is determined by weighing three factors equally: earning potential (median annual base salary), overall job satisfaction rating, and number of job openings. Results represent job titles that rate highly among all three categories. The Glassdoor Job Score is based on a 5-point scale (5.0=best job, 1.0=bad job). For a job title to be considered, it must receive at least 30 salary reports and at least 30 job satisfaction ratings shared by UK-based employees over the past year (2/1/16-1/1/17). The number of job openings per job title represents active job listings on Glassdoor as of 1/1/17. This report takes into account job title normalisation that groups similar job titles.

