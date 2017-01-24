Func Food Group Complements Outlook Given in the Q3/2016 Interim Report

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, 24 Jan, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Func Food Group Oyj, reg.no. 2592369-6 ("Func Food Group") complements the outlook given in Q3/2016 interim report with certain new information.

Func Food Group has continued developing its internal controls and compliance procedures and due to the findings made in the more accurate procedures, the result for the fourth quarter is lower than previously estimated.

During the fourth quarter of 2016, write-offs relating to certain non-cash items in Sweden amounted to approximately EUR 700,000, which caused a corresponding negative impact on Func Food Group's results. These non-cash items are corrections from the previous financial periods and are therefore categorised and reported as one-off extraordinary items.

The information contained in this press release is such information that Func Food Group Oyj is required to publish in accordance with the Swedish Securities Market Act (2007:528) and/or the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980). The information was submitted for publication on 24 January 2017 at 06:00 CET.

Func Food Group Oyj, Pyynikintie 25 Y 10, 33230 Tampere. The Board is resident in Tampere. For further information about the company, please visit http://www.funcfood.com/?lang=en.

